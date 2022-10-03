Appointment to support audience-led omnichannel strategy and growth of enterprise
BALTIMORE, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edge Direct, a Moore company, announces the hiring of Christy McWilliams as vice president of Audience Strategy. Edge Direct is a full-service direct response agency that elevates leading nonprofits by delivering exceptional insights, service and integrated marketing solutions.
McWilliams' appointment comes as Edge Direct continues their progressive approach to the integration of fundraising strategy, data, technology, creative and execution across all channels to serve their clients. McWilliams will be responsible for audience-led strategies for clients and collaborating with client teams to convert strategy into actionable omnichannel marketing and fundraising plans that result in revenue growth and increased brand value.
"We are thrilled to have Christy join the agency as vice president of Audience Strategy," said Kathy Calta, chief executive officer of Edge Direct. "She brings a deep understanding of CXM and is an industry leader in the nonprofit sector with a vast knowledge of marketing and fundraising, and a true passion for working with mission-driven clients to achieve superior results."
Prior to joining Edge Direct, McWilliams served as vice president of Customer Strategy at Merkle Inc. She was responsible for spearheading vertical thought leadership and leading the evolution of nonprofit fundraising and marketing programs, as well as overseeing strategic growth efforts for clients and helping lead business development and planning for agency nonprofit portfolios. Throughout her career, McWilliams has helped to support and execute clients' strategic visions across multiple verticals including health, humanitarian, higher education and hospital fundraising.
"I am excited to be joining this team of talented and experienced fundraisers who continue to make their main focus helping agency clients achieve their short- and long-term objectives to truly make an impact," said McWilliams. "Taking on this role with Edge Direct will allow me to continue to deliver constituent experience transformation to nonprofits, advancing their audience-led strategies."
A leading agency for nonprofits and associations, Edge Direct represents some of the most recognized nonprofit brands in the country. To learn more about Edge Direct, visit EdgeDirect.com.
About Edge Direct
Edge Direct is a full-service direct response agency that crafts and executes multichannel programs to cultivate donor giving and maximize net revenue. Our progressive approach to the integration of fundraising strategy, data, technology, creative and execution across all channels is always mindful of the higher purpose we serve and makes us a recognized market leader in fundraising and brand-raising. Our mission is to elevate leading nonprofits by delivering exceptional insights, service and integrated marketing solutions.
About Moore
Moore is a leading constituent experience management company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. Moore is the largest marketing and fundraising company in North America serving the nonprofit industry with over 4,000 employees in 40 locations. The company provides strategy, creative, production, media, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Media Contact
Layla Armstrong, Edge Direct, (410) 565-5278, layla.armstrong@edgedirect.com
SOURCE Edge Direct