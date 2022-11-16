Step into imaginary lands of delight and adventure at Magical Winter Lights near Houston, Texas. This holiday adventure features more than six million lights within seven themed lantern displays and a holiday circus.
BAYTOWN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Explore illuminated castles and world landmarks, peek under the sea and step into imaginary lands of delight and adventure at Magical Winter Lights (MWL) near Houston. Encompassing more than seven dazzling themed displays and with more than six million lights, the 2022 MWL is held all holiday season from November 18, 2022, to January 7, 2023, including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day at Houston Raceway in Baytown.
In 2022 MWL returns with even more excitement and experiences including, new lantern displays, a renovated castle entrance, and additional entertainment.
Circus Espana is one of the newest additions. This special attraction transports guests to a 1920s winter's tale in a faraway place where a magical clock that strikes once a year awakens a frozen town and brings sensational acts to life. From juggling challenges to aerial acrobats and a thrilling end, this bonus attraction, with an additional admission cost, is sure to entertain guests.
"We strive to top each year's experience with something even more magical, and I'm confident this year will be no exception," said Yusi An, founder and executive producer of MWL. "Our artists have added more creative and dynamic lanterns and reimagined festival favorites so that there is something new for everyone."
Artisans from Zigong, China, where lantern festivals originate, have reconstructed the seven lantern sections including a fan-favorite. This Chinese section explores ancient traditional Chinese art, the faith of wishing trees, and popular zodiac signs. Houston's diversity is not left out either with tributes paid to local culture and landmarks.
The Dino exhibit has moved outdoors, where dinosaurs belong, and MWL will introduce an all-new, indoor, Alice & Winterland experience that puts guests inside a whimsical world beyond imagination. The event also offers train rides, a carnival, shopping areas, and character entertainment. However, the jolly Saint Nick has been scared off and replaced by the Grinch. Guests can now enjoy photo opportunities with the Grinch, Cindy Lou, the Ice Sisters, a magical snowman, and a mystical mermaid at various locations throughout the event. Check the MWL website for appearance schedules for each character.
"We invite guests to take in this full Magical Winter Light experience throughout the holidays," said An. "With only 45 days that you can attend, now's the time to plan with friends and family for a date to make magical memories together."
Day-specific tickets are available online now and discounted prices are offered on any day tickets from more than 200 local area Walgreens.
Full event details and more information can be found at http://www.magicalwinterlights.com.
