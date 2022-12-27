Iconic, Houston-Based Jeweler I W Marks, Hosted a Grand Opening party to celebrate the remodeled retail location in Houston, Texas. The lavish party included friends and family of the Marks family and a live performance by country star Clay Walker.
HOUSTON, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- I W Marks Jewelers, a full-service, family-owned and operated jewelry retailer, showed off its complete interior renovation at the original storefront located at 3841 Bellaire Blvd with a lavish grand opening soiree which featured a live performance by country star Clay Walker. The renovation marks a fresh start for the iconic jewelry retailer.
"For the past 44 years, we have continually evolved and transformed the store to provide our loyal customers the luxury experience synonymous with I W Marks," said Brad Marks, owner of I W Marks. "We are so proud of the new space we designed keeping our customers in mind."
As a local icon, I W Marks has provided generations of Houstonians with timeless, custom designs and offers the very best in fashion jewelry, fine jewelry, timepieces, and more. While the store has undergone several renovations in the past, the most recent update took place five years ago. The recent interior renovations include a new store layout for easy browsing organized by brand and style. The space also includes a bar, a private viewing room, and several seating lounges. Elegant light fixtures, furniture, and display cases complement and highlight the expansive jewelry selection. In addition to the renovations, I W Marks is proud to announce that it has added new designer collections, including Michael M, Konstantino, Birks, Sloane Street, Memoire and Lashbrook, and watchmakers Franck Muller, Carl F. Bucherer, Angelus, Hamilton, and Oris to its impressive roster of luxury jewelry designers.
Founded in 1978 by Diane and Irv Marks, I W Marks has grown from a 500-square-foot store to today's 7,500-square-foot retail space. Brad Marks, son of Diane and Irv, took over the family business in 2008 and has continued to uphold the brand's reputation of first-class customer service. I W Marks offers a wide selection of jewelry for every taste, budget, and occasion and has a team of in-house master craftsmen that design original pieces or give an old piece new life. In addition to fashion jewelry from designers such as Mattia Cielo, Suzanne Kalan, and Kimberly McDonald and bridal pieces from Michael M, Fana, and Martin Flyer. I W Marks specializes in selling and servicing the finest luxury timepieces such as Hamilton, Oris, and Raymond Weil and signature IWM Watches.
"It's healthy for a business to evaluate every few years," said Marks. "We have made dramatic changes to ensure we remain the top jewelry and timepiece destination in Houston for decades to come, and we are very excited for the future of I W Marks."
About I W Marks Jewelers
Founded in 1978, I W Marks Jewelers is a Houston-based jewelry retailer and second-generation custom jewelry manufacturer. Proudly serving customers for nearly 50 years, I W Marks values honesty, integrity, and community while offering the very best in fashion jewelry, fine jewelry, custom jewelry, watches, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.iwmarks.com or call 713.668.5000. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
