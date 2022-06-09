PropTech leader developing branded lifestyle apps for Caldwell Communities, Oxland Group and Lennar
BOZEMAN, Mont., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the Texas housing market continues to boom, real estate developers are seeking innovative ways to elevate their communities, making them more attractive to potential buyers. One way developers are achieving this is by creating branded community apps with https://www.alosant.com/Alosant, a leader in next-generation PropTech solutions for master-planned communities.
The company, which already powers apps for more than 70 of the country's most innovative and fastest-growing communities, positively impacting the lives of nearly 200,000 residents, recently announced new partnerships with Caldwell Communities, Oxland Group and Lennar on projects throughout Texas.
"We're excited to work with these developers on their transformative communities, which offer an elevated, amenity-rich lifestyle," said April LaMon, the company's Co-Founder and CEO. "Our goal is to provide an innovative smart solution that maximizes residents' ability to connect and interact with the communities in which they live."
Founded in 1990, Caldwell Communities is a fully integrated real estate services and development firm. The branded Caldwell app will feature six communities throughout Texas, each with its own unique events and amenities. Communities include TowneLake at Cypress, Copper Bend at Cypress, Willowcreek Ranch at Tomball, Mission Ranch at College Station, Chambers Creek at Willis, and Highlands at Porter. The app will also promote LiveWell, a multi-community virtual resource dedicated to providing enrichment through Caldwell-wide lifestyle programming such as yoga and cooking classes. Non-residents can use the Guest View to reserve various co-workspace solutions. Prospects can log in to the app to discover what living in the community will feel like.
Located 30 miles north of Dallas and just three miles north of Downtown McKinney, Painted Tree is planned as three distinct districts. Developed by Oxland Group, the community will utilize Alosant Azul™ augmented reality technology to create immersive experiences along trails, highlight art installations and help prospects navigate the various districts. The trailside community will be home to approximately 3,000 homesites at build-out.
Sendera Ranch, conveniently located in the city of Fort Worth is a master-planned community offering new homes, exceptional amenities and easy access to local attractions. The Home on the Ranch app will be a comprehensive resource for residents offering access to budget information, HOA documents and board minutes. Through access control technology, the app will also allow residents to easily unlock pool gates and clubhouse doors with their smartphone.
In the first half of 2022, the company launched smartphone apps for 30+ communities and
real estate developers across North America.
Each branded app is available to download via the App Store or Google Play. To learn more, visit Alosant.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.
About Alosant
Bozeman, Mont.-based Alosant develops and powers purpose-built software solutions that connect people and places, specifically the key constituents within a residential community, including developers, home builders, residents, home shoppers, property managers, homeowner associations, local businesses, service providers and more. Offering "Everything in One Place," Alosant's branded native apps are designed and configured to best suit each community's unique needs. Alosant apps are now implemented in over 70 of the country's most innovative and fastest-growing communities, including master-planned, single-family, multi-family, mixed-use, age-restricted, and member club. Alosant was founded in 2017 by real estate tech entrepreneurs April LaMon and Michael Swanson.
