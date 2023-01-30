alliantgroup, the nation's premier consulting and management engineering firm, is excited to add Adam Blecker to its Strategic Advisory Board.
HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- alliantgroup, the nation's premier consulting and management engineering firm, is excited to add Adam Blecker to its Strategic Advisory Board. A healthcare industry veteran, Blecker has more than two decades of experience in home health services and elder care. He is President of Solutions In Place and former Chair and Board Advisor of the Home Care Association of America New Jersey Chapter (HCAOA) and former CEO and Owner of Seniors In Place.
Throughout his career, Adam has been an empowering elder care activist. Prior to joining alliantgroup, Blecker co-founded Seniors In Place, a top 5% Private Duty Home Care agency in New Jersey. He also served on the Home Health Services Association of New Jersey for six years. As Board President, Blecker transitioned leadership to an all-volunteer team, expanded the Board of Directors, and supported the industry through the pandemic.
He then went on to serve as Chair and Board Advisor of the HCAOA New Jersey Chapter. For eight years, Blecker also served on the Board of Trustees for the Commission on Accreditation for Home Care.
"We are super excited to welcome Adam to alliantgroup. We have been staunchly committed to the home care industry and Adam's insights and industry knowledge will provide a big boost to our already stellar group of industry experts," said Dhaval Jadav, CEO of alliantgroup.
"alliantgroup are the undisputed experts in helping businesses in the home care space navigate the ever-changing economic landscape. They have been a critical partner for our industry claiming the Employee Retention Credit in particular. I am excited to work with their experts, former lawmakers and former IRS Commissioners to ensure we can provide unparalleled support and guidance for home care businesses," said Blecker.
