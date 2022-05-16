Whether data and workloads live in a hyperscale cloud, container, appliance or data center hardware, OffsiteDataSync combined with Veeam can recover it all to keep businesses running
SAN ANTONIO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OffsiteDataSync, a global provider of highly available and secure cloud data protection solutions, today announced it is now providing customers with recovery from any cloud and any platform with backup-as-a-service (BaaS) and disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) for Veeam.
Already leaders in backup and recovery, the environment-agnostic capability enables OffsiteDataSync to recover from hyperscale clouds — including AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud — and containers managed in Kubernetes. This capability also extends to recovery of on-premises workloads and data, ranging from virtualized workloads in Hyper-V, Red Hat Virtualization and VMware to HCI appliances such as Nutanix and physical data center hardware. When the need to recover arises, OffsiteDataSync can rapidly back up data from any environment and recover it to a customer's physical data center or its cloud facility to provide business continuity.
As a result, OffsiteDataSync customers can:
- Reduce Costs: Eliminates the need to operate a secondary data center for disaster recovery
- Alleviate Complexity: Provides a single service to protect and recover all an organization's data
- Mitigate Risk: Isolated ransomware and insider protection
- Achieve Compliance: Offers immutable short and long-term retention of data to facilitate compliance
"No matter where customer data lives, our BaaS and DRaaS offerings for Veeam can protect and recover it," said Nathan Anderson, CTO, at OffsiteDataSync. "We can be a single, trusted source for data protection across all of a customer's environments, enabling them to sleep well at night knowing that, should disaster strike, we'll have their back."
OffsiteDataSync was one of the first to join the Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Program (VCSP) and achieve platinum status. They've been named VCSP Partner of the Year repeatedly and won Best of Show in the annual Veeam Innovation Awards 2020.
OffsiteDataSync will be live and virtual at VeeamOn 2022 in Las Vegas from May 16-19, in the Solutions Expo.
About OffsiteDataSync
OffSiteDataSync, is a global provider of highly available and secure cloud data protection solutions, including Infrastructure (IaaS), Disaster Recovery (DRaaS) and Backup (BaaS). The company delivers best-in-class data protection and availability solutions built on market-leading technology from Veeam, VMware, and Cisco. Its global footprint spans across North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand meeting its diverse customer compliance needs, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI-DSS and HIPAA.
