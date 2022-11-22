The decorating franchise has seen business increase 20% this season thanks to a committed customer base.
DALLAS, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For Christmas Decor, the 300-plus-unit holiday lighting and display franchise, the brand's primary mission is to keep the spirit of the season alive. The franchise's business model allows for a loyal, recurring customer base, and the company has seen significant sales increases in recent years — a 20% increase so far this season and a 47% increase last year.
"The clients we tend to attract are very serious about the holidays. They're committed to it, and they don't take it lightly. It's a pretty powerful emotional experience to have these beautiful displays done on their property," said Brandon Stephens, president of Christmas Decor.
Stephens said the brand is very optimistic about having a successful season and that the company has noticed a number of trends and specific services that customers are requesting. The franchise already has many bookings before the brand's busy season even starts, with many customers asking for unique displays, added ornamentation and elevated lighting setups.
Unique Display Pieces
"We're seeing many more people add unique pieces to separate their setup from their neighbors. They want their property to look different and stand out, so we are getting many requests for our yard displays," Stephens said.
Christmas Decor has a line of two-dimensional, six-foot-tall illuminated items that are perfect for adding an extra touch of magic and "taking a display over the top," Stephens said. The pieces include an assortment of winter-related objects like snowflakes, reindeer, polar bears, Christmas trees, ornaments, gift boxes and more. They are made in Europe and designed to create a dramatic visual impact.
RGB Wash Lighting
Variations and special lighting displays are also becoming more of a trend, Stephens said. He credits how technology has been steadily improving over the last decade, as there are now many more options than just adding bulbs to rooflines.
"RGB wash lighting is a very exciting new trend, where you can change it through a control system and have the lighting cast up in the trees or against the architecture," he explained. "You can even change the color pattern of the lights on the house. That's been a pretty popular addition to what we're doing."
Ornamental Accessories
But why only add lights to trees and bushes when you can take the display in your garden to the next level? Christmas Decor is getting frequent requests to elevate the look of shrubbery with special ornaments and hanging elements.
"We're also seeing a lot of unique ornamental decor for trees and shrubs. A customer will do traditional lighting on a tree, but then up in the canopy, we'll add little illuminated orbs or snowflakes to give it some unique character," Stephens said.
Busy Season for Franchisees
Stephens and the rest of the brand are excited about the 2022 season — to see the success it brings Christmas Decor and to watch the happiness their clients and the entire neighborhood will experience.
"This is one of those services that make you feel good. It represents many positive things: family, comfort and magic," he said. "They're all positive words clients use when we survey them about the service."
The brand is seeking new franchise partners to grow with. Christmas Decor offers amazing opportunities for those who already run outdoor service businesses such as pest control, roofing companies or lawn care. Offering lighting services during the winter gives these businesses the chance to have revenue come in year-round and offer jobs to seasonal employees.
About Christmas Decor
Founded in 1986 by Blake Smith, Christmas Decor has become the leading holiday decorating brand in the U.S. and Canada. Originally created as an off-season supplement to the landscaping business, the Texas-based franchise now brings holiday cheer to over 300 communities across North America, ultimately creating jobs for 3,000-plus seasonal workers that might otherwise be unemployed. Backed by a strong business model and double-digit revenue increase year-over-year for the last 11 years, Christmas Decor is looking to grow in markets across the U.S. and Canada. For more information on Christmas Decor, please visit https://www.christmasdecor.net/franchise/.
