The ultra hip café is offering the cannacurious a spot in Houston to become familiar with the many benefits of cannabis.
HOUSTON, Texas, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There is certainly a buzz around Hemp and Cannabis in Texas. Many are wondering what's all the hype about? The Weed Spot is hoping to answer that question, providing a one-stop shop for those curious about cannabis.
With the third location opening this summer in Houston, The Weed Spot is hoping to create a space in the community where people can not only shop but connect. The new storefront will offer many of the same great products found at the locations in Dallas.
CEO and Founder April Watson takes pride in The Weed Spot's ability to be a fun, lively space dedicated to some of the best and most luxurious products that can be sourced. "Infused coffee, tea, sodas, juices, and sno-cones are our biggest attractions. In addition, we have a flower bar and infused popcorn and cotton candy.
The Weed Spot opened their first location in December of 2019. On top of freshly designed apparel, they carry bath, beauty, and massage products along with premium edibles, infused oils, and tinctures. In addition, they offer a wide range of events from guest lectures and seminars to game nights and podcast recordings. Saturdays are a perfect time to sip cannabis coffee, relax and enjoy music from their House DJs. There is always something exciting happening at The Weed Spot.
The Weed Spot plans on continuing to grow their partnership with the best network local growers of hemp products and related goods as the industry expands. Plans are also in place for opening locations in Austin, TX and Atlanta, GA in 2023.
So come be the first to see our newest location. The grand opening is June 25 at 2pm; come say hello, try some new products and enjoy great company and food.
To learn more about The Weed Spot or for more information on attending the launch of the new store, please contact us or visit https://weedspot.us/. Our Houston storefront officially opens June 25, 2022.
Houston Storefront address: 4804 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007
About The Weed Spot:
At The Weed Spot, our goal is simple — to provide our customers with the best possible organic hemp products and shopping experience. Our objective is to become the best place in the U.S. to buy cannabis items and to provide an unparalleled level of customer service. To that end, we source our inventory from the most trusted brands produced and packaged in the U.S. and educate our staff in the safe, effective use of every item that we carry. Our products are all thoroughly lab tested for optimal effectiveness and most importantly, safety. Learn more here: https://weedspot.us/
Media Contact:
April Watson
469-563-1091
