SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Nov.2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandon Wong & Associates is pleased to announce that firm leader Brandon Wong has been recognized as an Elite Lawyer for 2023. Mr. Wong's dedication to the families he serves in his practice has earned him this notable professional honor. Brandon Wong has provided legal services throughout the state of Texas for over 15 years. His commitment to helping families who are facing legal challenges has driven him to excel in the legal representation he provides to clients.
Elite Lawyer is a reputable professional organization dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best attorneys based on peer nominations and independent evaluations. The organization aims to identify the most exceptional attorneys based on their professional reputation, client results, and level of service to the community. It is clear that Attorney Wong is well-qualified for recognition as an Elite Lawyer on all levels.
Over the past several years, Brandon Wong has earned a number of accolades, including being recognized as a Super Lawyer Rising Star twice. He was named a Rising Star in Scene in S.A. Magazine. He was recognized by the same publication as one of San Antonio's Top 50 Family Law Attorneys and has earned his place on the list of San Antonio Best Lawyers. In addition to the invaluable assistance he provides to his clients, Mr. Wong gives back to the community as a Community Justice Program Volunteer Attorney and through his Difference Makers Scholarship, a $1,000 award offered by the firm twice a year to hard-working college students.
After graduating from the University of Denver College of Law, Brandon Wong found his calling in family law immediately. He focuses his practice on issues such as divorce, child support, and adoption in order to best serve local families.
Brandon Wong & Associates is a San Antonio-based law firm focusing on family law issues. The firm helps families facing legal concerns such as child custody disputes, complex divorce, and paternity issues. While often using mediation-based strategies to achieve favorable outcomes, the firm's attorneys are accomplished litigators as well. The lawyers of Brandon Wong & Associates pride themselves on always putting the needs of their clients first.
