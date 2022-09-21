Texas-based managed IT services provider Monroy IT Services announces acquisition by The 20 MSP
SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monroy IT Services today announced its acquisition by The 20 MSP, a leading managed service provider with offices nationwide.
Monroy IT Services is a managed service provider located in San Antonio, Texas. The organization boasts a proven track record of client satisfaction and has experienced steady growth over the past several years.
As a member of The 20's growth platform, Monroy IT Services has benefitted from The 20's model, leveraging it to achieve consistent growth and success across a variety of industry verticals. With this acquisition, The 20 MSP and Monroy IT Services seek to deepen their preexisting relationship, continuously enhance service offerings to keep pace with clients' ever evolving needs, and remain on a trajectory of rapid growth.
"Joining forces with The 20 MSP has me energized for the future," said George Monroy, CEO of Monroy IT Services. "We've worked with The 20 for years, and the partnership has been tremendously valuable, helping us make our mark in the San Antonio Area. Becoming a part of The 20 will bring us a step closer to the next goal in line: delivering the same great service, but on a national scale," added Monroy.
"This is an incredibly exciting time for both organizations, and another step forward in The 20's mission to build the first and best national MSP out there," said Tim Conkle, CEO of The 20 MSP. "Monroy IT Services is a people-first company just like us, which makes this not only a great fit operationally, but culturally, too. I know firsthand that when talented, like-minded people come together, great things happen. It's my pleasure and privilege to welcome George and his top-notch team to The 20 family."
This acquisition by The 20 MSP expands the company's national footprint and is the latest move in an aggressive growth plan that mirrors the vigorous consolidation activity across the MSP industry. The 20 MSP has more acquisitions lined up in the coming months.
"The plan is to continue growing and improving, so that our clients can too," said Conkle. "This is just the beginning."
About The 20 MSP
The 20 MSP has been helping businesses succeed through better technology since 1986. As a leading provider of managed IT services, The 20 MSP serves hundreds of businesses nationwide, providing each one with white glove service, secure and streamlined IT infrastructure, and 24/7/365 support. We believe in building lasting relationships with clients founded on trust, communication, and the delivery of high-value services for a fair and predictable price. Our clients' success is our success, and we are committed to helping each and every organization we serve leverage technology to secure a competitive advantage and achieve new growth. To learn more, visit the20msp.com.
About Monroy IT Services
George Monroy started Monroy Information Technology Services, MITS, in 2004. The company specializes in consulting, project management, technical delivery and post-delivery support. From small real estate and accounting firms to large energy market leaders, like Dresser Inc. (now GE), MITS clients have encompassed a wide range of industries. George started the company in Houston. In 2009, he moved to Bandera – a perfect location to position the company to meet the demands of both the outlying areas and San Antonio. His ability to couple professionalism with down-to-earth approachability makes him stand out in the sea of cold and inaccessible organizations. More than a decade of experience in the information technology sector has helped him develop an understanding of how to implement and support IT solutions to help achieve business goals.
