Digital education platform launches first of its kind audio-only defensive driving course
AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aceable, the digital education platform that provides unparalleled, accredited training and tools, is making history with the launch of a first of its kind audio-only defensive driving course. The course, available in Texas, is designed to play like a podcast with audio in the background allowing consumers to cut out hours of screen time. In the past decade, the number of Americans who ever listened to an audio podcast more than doubled, inspiring Aceable to adapt to meet the evolving expectations of consumers.
"With the explosion of audio through Audible and podcasts, Aceable is excited to launch the first audio-first courses in the driving safety industry," said Aceable Founder and CEO Blake Garrett. "Taking courses online was the first step in providing our customers with courses that fit into their daily lives. Offering an audio-only course takes that commitment to the next level and delivers on our mission of empowering people to achieve their goals through delightful and convenient licensing courses – and based on an early Aceable pilot, we're seeing faster completion rates and are receiving great feedback on our audio course."
By unlocking the potential of audio storytelling and education, the company also taps into a group of students who may learn better using this format. In fact, researchers say about 30% of the population is made up of auditory learners, who learn best through hearing.
"Listening to the defensive driving course helps you visualize the driving situations as you hear it," said Listenwise author and auditory learning expert Monica Brady-Myerov. "Listening research shows your brain is making a movie in your mind as you listen, which is a great technique for making you feel like you are behind the wheel while listening to the course. Aceable's audio delivery is clear and easy to listen to, which makes the course go quickly."
For every Texas driver, Aceable's new audio-only defensive driving course is the fastest and most affordable course allowed by law, it meets ticket dismissal requirements by all Texas courts and can help them save on their car insurance.
This announcement builds on the momentum it built in 2021 through acquiring PrepAgent, which provides online real estate exam preparation, and AKH, which provides accredited continuing education courses in the healthcare space.
About Aceable
Aceable is a digital education platform that exists to provide unparalleled, accredited training and tools. For more than a decade, Aceable has been replacing tired formats with delightful and convenient licensing courses to empower people to build the life they want starting with innovative driving and real estate education. Named one of the Best Places to Work in Austin for multiple years running by numerous entities, including Austin Business Journal, BuiltInAustin and EqualOcean, Aceable is headquartered in Austin, TX, but our team works remotely across select states in the U.S. For more information, visit http://www.aceable.com.
Media Contact
Rebecca Reese, Kickstand Communications for Aceable, (603) 305-4155, aceable@meetkickstand.com
SOURCE Aceable