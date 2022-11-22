CRN Celebrates the Up-and-Comers of the IT Channel
PLANO, Texas, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 20 MSP is proud to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has chosen Alexis Williams, Digital Marketing Manager, as one of the 2022 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders. This list honors the exceptional individuals who are key contributors to driving growth and strategic direction for the companies they work for today and are poised to be tomorrow's channel innovators.
The third-annual Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list includes rising star executives, managers and directors, 40 years of age or younger, who have demonstrated clear leadership qualities in their roles at integrators, VARs, MSPs and other IT solution provider organizations.
Williams started out at The 20 as an intern and now serves as Digital Marketing Manager, where she is responsible for boosting the digital presence of The 20 and its MSP members through content creation and coordination, social media campaigns and strategic marketing initiatives. Those efforts have paid off with increased brand awareness and accelerated revenue growth for The 20.
"We are excited to see Alexis Williams recognized as one of CRN's 2022 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders," said Crystal McFerran, Chief Marketing Officer of The 20. "Alexis is a rising star in the IT channel, bringing energy and dedication to help The 20 accelerate nationwide growth."
"CRN's Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list pays tribute to the IT channel visionaries and trailblazers who are ushering in the next era of the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We would like to formally congratulate the individuals featured on this year's list for bringing fresh ideas and innovations that exemplify the very best of what the IT channel has to offer."
The Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list will be featured in the December issue of CRN Magazine and can be found online at http://www.crn.com/NextGenSPLeaders.
About The 20 MSP
The 20 is an exclusive business development group for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20's robust RMM, PSA, and documentation platform ensures superior service for MSP clients utilizing their completely US-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond cutting-edge tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven sales model, a community of industry leaders, and ultimate scalability. For more information, visit http://www.the20.com
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.
© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
