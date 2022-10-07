Voting for This Year's Finalist Will Be Open From Monday October 3rd through Friday, October 14th
HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Each year, the Greater Houston Texas Restaurant Association (GHTRA) hosts its annual Golden Fork Gala, its largest fundraising event of the year. The gala honors industry leaders while raising funds for the Texas Restaurant Foundation, ProStart Culinary Curriculum, their local scholarship fund and their Greater Houston chapter.
This year, Houston-favorite wing joint, Big City Wings, is a top-five finalist in the People's Choice category. Nominated by a public vote, Big City Wings joins four other local restaurants vying for the top spot: BB's Tex-Orleans, KP's Kitchen, Goode Company Seafood, and Mi Pueblito Restaurant. This year's winner will be determined by public vote that will open on the GHTRA website from Monday, October 3rd through Friday, October 14th. The winning restaurant will be unveiled at this year's Golden Fork Gala on Saturday, October 15th.
About this nomination, Big City Wings' Director of Operations, Sam Elsaadi, said, "In a city full of culinary prowess, it's an honor that Big City Wings is a top-five finalist for this year's People's Choice Award. Customer satisfaction is our top priority, so to be recognized in this manner means a lot to us, especially when we were nominated in such good company."
Voting is now open through Friday, October 14th. To vote for this year's GHTRA's People's Choice Winner, visit this link, and select Big City Wings.
To learn more about the Greater Houston Texas Restaurant Association, visit https://txrestaurant.org/Pub/Chapters/Greater-Houston/Greater-Houston-Chapter.
About Big City Wings
Big City Wings is a Houston-based wings restaurant that offers fresh, house-made chicken wings, thirst-quenching spirits, and various other dishes for delivery, pick-up, dine-in or catering. The eleven family-friendly locations offer customers over forty big television and projector screens with an array of sports programming always available. For more information, visit bigcitywings.com.
