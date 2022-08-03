Data analysis from more than 3,000 food manufacturing facilities reveals specific actions and characteristics that enable companies to have stronger food safety outcomes
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intertek Alchemy, a global leader in training for manufacturing and food processing industries, announced the findings of its seventh Global Food Safety Training Survey, providing a deep dive with clear data and insights into best practices that lead to stronger food safety outcomes.
Now in its seventh year, the survey represents the most comprehensive research and assessment of food safety training practices, based on responses from industry professionals representing more than 3,000 food production facilities worldwide.
Through cross-tabulation of the extensive data, the research reveals what actions and characteristics the companies with stronger food safety programs share in common, and what actions the companies with trailing outcomes lack. The report provides extensive analysis of these characteristics and outlines clear, actionable, data-driven recommendations for manufacturing companies to strengthen food safety.
This survey uncovers significant challenges and contradictions of current food safety training practices. For example, 88% of companies believe they provide adequate levels of food safety training to drive consistent and appropriate food safety behaviors. Yet only 40% of their employees follow food safety programs on the manufacturing floor.
The report highlights shared industry challenges and measures that can be used to overcome them. Some of the key findings from the survey include:
- 81% of companies understand what it takes to build and sustain a strong food safety culture. But only 22% strongly agree that their employees have the authority to take action when food safety is compromised.
- 80% of companies believe they would be more productive if their employees consistently adhered to their training programs. However, only 19% of companies are increasing their budget for food safety training, and only 18% plan to add new training technology next year.
- Tailoring training to specific job roles increases the likelihood from 22% to 82% that a frontline employee will halt production when necessary to prevent a food safety incident.
- Highly motivated employees are over two times more likely to consistently adhere to food safety protocols on the floor.
- 78% of companies with a mature upskilling program have highly motivated employees, compared to 43% for companies without an upskilling program.
"This year's Global Food Safety Training Report presents some eye-catching findings, providing a comprehensive look into what food manufacturers can do to improve food safety training outcomes," said Intertek Alchemy President Darrin Harkness. "We're proud to sponsor the research that provides clear, data-driven answers on how they can make their food safety programs even stronger. Together we can work to ensure a safe and sustainable global food supply with a shared goal of reducing foodborne illnesses and eliminating costly recalls."
The Global Food Safety Training Survey is sponsored by Intertek Alchemy and Campden BRI, in partnership with BRCGS, BSI, Cultivate, SGS, Safe Quality Food Institute, and TSI.
A complimentary copy of the research paper is available at http://www.alchemysystems.com/content/research/food-safety-training-survey/
About Intertek Alchemy Intertek Alchemy is the global leader in innovative solutions that help manufacturing, industrial, and food processing companies engage with their workforces. Alchemy's award-winning training, coaching, and engagement programs reduce workplace injuries, safeguard food, and improve operations. Intertek Alchemy originated as a training provider for food processing companies and remains the world's largest provider of food safety training for frontline food manufacturing employees.
http://www.IntertekAlchemy.com
About Intertek
Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.
Media Contact
Bill Robbins, Intertek Alchemy, 1 5125470921, bill.robbins@alchemysystems.com
SOURCE Intertek Alchemy