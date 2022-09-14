"A Diamond Journey" from Christian Faith Publishing author William Allan is an enjoyable and inspiring narrative with a selection of personal poetry that examines the challenges and blessings of growing in one's faith.
MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Diamond Journey": a potent story of hope, faith, and life's challenges.
"A Diamond Journey" is the creation of published author William Allan. William Allan is the pen name of Willie Glaster, a twenty-year veteran of the United States Air Force and a dedicated husband. He earned Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and Religion from Wayland Baptist University and a Master of Arts Degree in Pastoral Ministry from Oblate School of Theology. He was ordained in July 2004 at Trinity Baptist Church, San Antonio, Texas, under the leadership of then Senior Pastor Charles Foster Johnson. From 2012 to 2014, he was a Volunteer Protestant Religious Education Instructor for Airmen for Christ, a military ministry subdivision of CruMinistry at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. From 2015 to 2020, he led a weekly Bible study group at Liberty House, a transitional recovery shelter for homeless male veterans in Fort Worth, Texas.
Allan shares, "Kent painfully stares at the image in front of him. He is besieged by Mother Time and is confused. How did life get to this point? Unanswered questions, twists and turns, trying to make sense of it. What happened? Is there more?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Allan's new book shares an engaging life story that takes on some of life's biggest questions.
William Allan shares in hopes of encouraging others along their own journeys so they too can achieve fulfillment.
Consumers can purchase "A Diamond Journey" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Diamond Journey," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing