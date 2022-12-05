Leading Software Developer Focused on the Aesthetics Industry Signs on to Clearwater's ClearAdvantage® Program to Ensure It Has the Expertise and Resources to Exceed Expectations for Data Security
SCOTTSDALE, Ari., and NASHVILLE, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Docovia, a rapidly growing technology company that specializes in developing software catered to the aesthetics industry, and Clearwater, a leading provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today that Docovia has become one of the latest subscribers to ClearAdvantage®, Clearwater's multi-year managed services program that provides customers with the benefits of an integrated and efficiently executed cybersecurity and compliance program at 25%-50% of the cost of traditional approaches.
Docovia provides a patient acquisition, lead management and Virtual Consultation software platform focused on aesthetics medical practices. The company counts hundreds of top plastic surgeons, dermatologists, med spas, HRT, laser and hair restoration clinics among its growing customer base.
The Docovia customer engagement tool is easy to integrate into any provider's existing website. Once integrated, this dynamic tool engages customers with a customizable series of treatment- based questions. When prompted, the prospective patient can securely upload patient images that allow the provider to respond with template-based treatment programs and recommendations.
The platform supports various means of secure communication, including both live and asynchronous video messaging. As the majority of new customer inquiries are submitted after hours, the provider can respond to patient inquiries at any convenient time throughout the day. In addition to providing a multi-faceted communication platform, Docovia allows the provider to fully qualify the prospective customer, conduct Good Faith Exams ("GFE"), receive payments, execute contracts and schedule an appointment for treatment. The first time the customer arrives at the provider's facility, they are a fully qualified patient ready for treatment. The Docovia platform allows the user to increase conversion rates, patient satisfaction and maximize billable chair-time.
"Our vision is simple, make guidance and consultation accessible for everyone by connecting patients and providers with ease, anytime from anywhere," said Docovia Chief Operating Officer Charlie Gugliuzza. "Our goal is to connect those contemplating an aesthetic change with an expert provider to find out the answers they need to make informed decisions about different procedures and treatment. Helping our clients ensure those connections are secure and compliant with industry regulations is extremely important to Docovia. That's why we've chosen to subscribe to Clearwater's ClearAdvantage program which allows us to make available to our clients a strong cybersecurity and HIPAA compliance capability that the industry demands today."
By partnering with Clearwater, which was rated both the top Security Advisors & Consultants and top Compliance & Risk Management solution in Black Book Market Research's latest survey of healthcare provider IT and security professionals, Docovia is gaining access to the broad and deep expertise of Clearwater's full consulting team, orchestrated by a dedicated program leader who is taking responsibility for developing a strategic roadmap and tactical work plans that align with the company's needs and objectives. Docovia's ClearAdvantage subscription also includes ongoing use of Clearwater's IRM|Pro® software platform, which was built to help customers manage cyber risk and compliance with HIPAA Security, Privacy, and Breach Notification Rules.
The end result is a cybersecurity and compliance program built and executed on recognized industry standards that is reasonable and appropriate for Docovia's current stage of growth and designed to scale and help achieve the company achieve its strategic objectives.
"We are honored that the Docovia team has put its trust in Clearwater to help the company meet the healthcare industry's expectations for strong cybersecurity and compliance capabilities," said Clearwater CEO Steve Cagle. "Clearwater is committed to helping technology companies proactively address security requirements that can limit the adoption of their solutions without proper expertise and attention."
About Docovia
Docovia is the leading patient acquisition, lead management and Virtual Consultation software platform for the aesthetics industry. Docovia was built with the notion that lead generation and management should be enhanced and modernized. After much thought and understanding of the industry, the company's team of experienced founders knew there had to be a better way to connect online consumers to aesthetics providers - and that is how our platform was born. To learn more, please visit http://www.docovia.com.
About Clearwater
Clearwater, together with its CynergisTek subsidiary and TECH LOCK Division, helps organizations across the healthcare ecosystem move to a more secure, compliant, and resilient state so they can successfully accomplish their missions. We do this by providing a deep pool of experts across a broad range of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance domains, purpose-built software that enables efficient identification and management of cybersecurity and compliance risks, and a tech-enabled, 24x7x365 Security Operations Center with managed threat detection and response capabilities. To learn more, please visit http://www.clearwatercompliance.com.
