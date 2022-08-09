Industry leader in asset management and tracking technologies named to prestigious lists for companies searching for innovative and efficient technologies.
FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asset Panda, a leading provider of asset tracking software and technology, was recently recognized and named by Capterra, a free online service that helps organizations find the right software, to the 2022 Capterra Shortlist for world-class asset management and computerized maintenance management software (CMMS) and the 2022 Capterra Shortlist for cutting edge Barcoding Software.
Capterra Shortlist is an independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders in the CMMS space that offer the most popular solutions. CMMS platforms offer the end user efficiency improvements by automating maintenance tracking and scheduling, which reduces downtime and extends the life of equipment. Combining a CMMS with a powerful barcode production and scanning system builds on these benefits by enabling rapid information lookup and input of equipment data in a single source of truth for full asset lifecycles.
"It is an honor for everyone at Asset Panda to once again be named to several Capterra Shortlists, showcasing the ability, flexibility and scalability of Asset Panda's asset tracking and management technologies," said Rex Kurzius, CEO of Asset Panda. "Asset Panda is designed with ease of use and adaptability in mind so that companies of every size, in any industry, have the most robust and comprehensive asset tracking capabilities to work smarter and have complete control of every moving part of a business."
Asset Panda's software helps customers track the upkeep of assets, reduce maintenance costs, and provides a holistic view of all assets to prolong an asset's lifespan at minimal expense and add additional accountability in every aspect of a business. Asset Panda can provide any company or industry a powerful platform to reclaim control of the organization's assets and invest substantial cost savings back into their people, communities and passions in a way that works best for each unique customer.
To learn more about Asset Panda, visit assetpanda.com.
###
About Asset Panda
Founded in 2012, Asset Panda is a powerful and flexible cloud-based asset management platform designed to help the world work smarter. The platform is designed with flexibility in mind, which allows Asset Panda to be configured to work the way the user does, for any kind of company. The company is committed to providing its customers with outstanding customer service and a constantly improving product.
Media Contact
Rebekah Epstein, BizCom Associates, (210) 315-9664, rebekah@bizcompr.com
SOURCE BizCom Associates