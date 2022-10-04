North Texas' sustainable development awards spotlight progress in action

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dallas Chapter of the United Nations Association of the USA, a membership organization devoted to strengthening the US-UN relationship through public education and advocacy, announced its winners for the Annual UN Day Global Leadership Awards.

Founded on the promise to advance peace and prosperity for people and the planet, UN Day Awards honor individuals and organizations from multiple industries advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda by promoting peace and well-being around the world.

The UN Day 2022 theme is "Nourishing Peace," addressing how food security and peace are intertwined on an international scale. In 2022, we have seen firsthand how the scarcity of sufficient and nutritious food drives conflict and how violence threatens food supply chains across the globe. "The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly, recognizes that peace and food security are prerequisites for achieving sustainable development and that sustainable development provides the pathway to peaceful societies," said Avalyn Pace, President of UNA-USA Dallas.

2022 UN Day Global Leadership Award Honorees

SDG 1: No Poverty

Albert Reyes, President & CEO

Buckner International

SDG 2: Zero Hunger

Terry J. Flowers, Ph.D., Headmaster and Executive Director

St. Philip's School and Community Center

SDG 2: Zero Hunger

Dave Phillips, Founder and President

Children's Hunger Fund

SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being

Susie Marshall, Founder and Executive Director

Grow North Texas

SDG 4: Quality Education

Meghna Tara, Chief Sustainability Officer

The University of Texas at Arlington Office of Sustainability

SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities

Gary Olp, Founder and Principal

GGO Architects

SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions

Mary Pat Higgins, President and CEO

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals

Lachon Jacobs, President

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Alpha Xi Omega Chapter

Eleanor Roosevelt Lifetime Achievement Award

David and Nelda Reid

UN Day award nominations were submitted by individuals across North Texas, honoring projects that respond to imminent global challenges such as climate change, migration, rising inequity, and the pandemic. This year's event includes two honorees in the SDG 2 category due to their profound and inspiring impact on North Texas.

The event will be live-streamed via Zoom on Saturday, October 22, at 10 am (CST). Register at https://tinyurl.com/mt84zfx9

About the United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA): UNA-USA is a grassroots movement of Americans who support the vital work of the United Nations in US communities, colleges, and Congress. For more than 75 years, UNA-USA and its national network of over 25,000+ members and 200 chapters have promoted strong US leadership at the UN through advocacy campaigns, youth engagement, outreach programs, and public events. Learn more about the Dallas Chapter of the United Nations Association at http://www.dallas-una.org

About the United Nations Foundation: The United Nations Foundation builds public-private partnerships to address the world's most pressing problems and broaden support for the United Nations through advocacy and public outreach. Through innovative campaigns and initiatives, the Foundation connects people, ideas, and resources to help the UN solve global problems. The Foundation was created in 1998 as a US public charity by entrepreneur and philanthropist Ted Turner and is now supported by philanthropic, corporate, government, and individual donors. Learn more at http://www.unfoundation.org

