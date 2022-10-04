North Texas' sustainable development awards spotlight progress in action
DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dallas Chapter of the United Nations Association of the USA, a membership organization devoted to strengthening the US-UN relationship through public education and advocacy, announced its winners for the Annual UN Day Global Leadership Awards.
Founded on the promise to advance peace and prosperity for people and the planet, UN Day Awards honor individuals and organizations from multiple industries advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda by promoting peace and well-being around the world.
The UN Day 2022 theme is "Nourishing Peace," addressing how food security and peace are intertwined on an international scale. In 2022, we have seen firsthand how the scarcity of sufficient and nutritious food drives conflict and how violence threatens food supply chains across the globe. "The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly, recognizes that peace and food security are prerequisites for achieving sustainable development and that sustainable development provides the pathway to peaceful societies," said Avalyn Pace, President of UNA-USA Dallas.
2022 UN Day Global Leadership Award Honorees
SDG 1: No Poverty
Albert Reyes, President & CEO
Buckner International
SDG 2: Zero Hunger
Terry J. Flowers, Ph.D., Headmaster and Executive Director
St. Philip's School and Community Center
SDG 2: Zero Hunger
Dave Phillips, Founder and President
Children's Hunger Fund
SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being
Susie Marshall, Founder and Executive Director
Grow North Texas
SDG 4: Quality Education
Meghna Tara, Chief Sustainability Officer
The University of Texas at Arlington Office of Sustainability
SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities
Gary Olp, Founder and Principal
GGO Architects
SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions
Mary Pat Higgins, President and CEO
Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum
SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals
Lachon Jacobs, President
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Alpha Xi Omega Chapter
Eleanor Roosevelt Lifetime Achievement Award
David and Nelda Reid
UN Day award nominations were submitted by individuals across North Texas, honoring projects that respond to imminent global challenges such as climate change, migration, rising inequity, and the pandemic. This year's event includes two honorees in the SDG 2 category due to their profound and inspiring impact on North Texas.
The event will be live-streamed via Zoom on Saturday, October 22, at 10 am (CST). Register at https://tinyurl.com/mt84zfx9
About the United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA): UNA-USA is a grassroots movement of Americans who support the vital work of the United Nations in US communities, colleges, and Congress. For more than 75 years, UNA-USA and its national network of over 25,000+ members and 200 chapters have promoted strong US leadership at the UN through advocacy campaigns, youth engagement, outreach programs, and public events. Learn more about the Dallas Chapter of the United Nations Association at http://www.dallas-una.org
About the United Nations Foundation: The United Nations Foundation builds public-private partnerships to address the world's most pressing problems and broaden support for the United Nations through advocacy and public outreach. Through innovative campaigns and initiatives, the Foundation connects people, ideas, and resources to help the UN solve global problems. The Foundation was created in 1998 as a US public charity by entrepreneur and philanthropist Ted Turner and is now supported by philanthropic, corporate, government, and individual donors. Learn more at http://www.unfoundation.org
