Shipshape Solutions, Inc. ("Shipshape") donates next-generation sump pump monitoring solutions to Habitat for Humanity-MidOhio partner families to empower homeowners with the resources they need to protect and maintain their homes.
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shipshape, a company on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves, announced today the donation of 15 Smart Home Solutions to Habitat for Humanity-MidOhio.
Through this partnership, Habitat for Humanity-MidOhio will give participating homeowners one Shipshape Sump Pump Monitor Upgrade along with a subscription to Shipshape's powerful software platform to help them manage the cost and efficiency of operating their homes.
This program is timely with the current economic conditions. Inflation and recession worries are top of mind for homeowners and unexpected bills can be a painful surprise to homeowners. This donation will help families save money and reduce their carbon footprint at a time when it's needed most.
"In the Midwest, basement and crawl space floods are a big risk to our families. Most homeowners don't have any way to know that their sump pump is working until it's too late. These failures can cause thousands of dollars of water damage and major health issues from mold growth in the home," E.J. Thomas, President & CEO, Habitat for Humanity-MidOhio.
This donation is part of Shipshape's 2-2-2 philanthropic model which states that 2% of the company's founding equity to the Shipshape foundation, 2% of its product to subsidized programs and 2% of its team members' time is dedicated to furthering its philanthropic mission.
"Now more than ever, homeowners need a way to save money on their biggest expenses. For most of our homeowners, their home is their most valuable asset. Habitat and Shipshape share a vision of a world where every home is safe, reliable and efficient," said Erik Lambert, Director of Construction, Habitat for Humanity-MidOhio.
Shipshape will help participating homeowners connect their homes to Shipshape:
Sump Pump Upgrade - Smart Monitor™ hardware devices with sensors and controls that can be added to any existing sump pump to connect the sump pump to the internet and Shipshape's platform.
Mobile App – Software that enables homeowners to interact with their systems, input warranty info, access their HomeHealth Record™, respond to AlertActions™, request help from SAM™ and connect to service providers.
Service Provider Network – Network to maintain relationships with local service providers and facilitate a seamless connection to those pros when homeowners need help.
MyCoverage™ - Warranty and maintenance plan information is stored in the Shipshape App to facilitate a seamless connection to providers.
The HomeHealth Record™ - Complete performance history for each system in the home.
Proactive AlertActions™ - Notifications that offer actionable recommendations to help the homeowner reduce risks or improve performance associated with the home's critical systems.
Shipshape Assisted Maintenance aka SAM™ - A virtual assistant that helps resolve issues and connects users to service pros when needed.
Shipshape will also help Habitat Homeowners take advantage of available incentives though programs in the IRA. Senate's approval of the Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA") which proposes direct incentives to homeowners looking to save money while making their homes more energy efficient.
"Shipshape was founded with the belief that the business of business is to build a better world," according to Alexander Linn, Founder and CEO of Shipshape. "The most powerful technologies, especially artificial intelligence, must be directly aimed at combating inequality and promoting sustainable economic development. It's an honor to work alongside an organization like Habitat for Humanity-MidOhio which shares our mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves so we can live in a world where all homes are safe, reliable and efficient."
About Shipshape Solutions Inc.
Shipshape is on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves. Shipshape believes every home should be safe, reliable, efficient and well-maintained. The company operates a first-of-its-kind proprietary smart home predictive maintenance platform that offers solutions to homeowners to reduce the costs of home maintenance and operations. The Shipshape platform integrates an ecosystem of smart home hardware to enable advanced analytics and recommend actions that will reduce risks and improve system performance. Shipshape's software platform unlocks the value of sensor data to enable a whole new era of the smart home.
Shipshape is based in Austin, TX. For more information, visit http://www.shipshape.ai.
ABOUT HABITAT FOR HUMANITY-MIDOHIO
Affordable, decent housing is one of our most basic human needs, yet it is in alarmingly short supply in our very own neighborhoods and throughout the world. A decent place to call home creates stability, launching families onto a positive trajectory of generational change that includes hope, improved health, and a better quality of life.
Habitat for Humanity-MidOhio has spent 35 years bringing the dream of homeownership to families in need. Habitat MidOhio's partners, donors, and volunteers have played a significant role in rekindling hope for more than 825 families through new home construction, rehabs, and home repairs throughout central Ohio.
For more information, please visit http://www.HabitatMidOhio.org
Media Contact
Adam Morrisey, Shipshape, 6143151687, adam@shipshape.ai
SOURCE Shipshape