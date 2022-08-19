With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,122 Percent, Multidots Receives Ranking No. 560 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Multidots is No. 560 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We are very honored and thrilled to be ranked #560 on the list of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies in America. I am very proud that our obsession with developing superior products, outstanding client support, employee-first culture, and a people-first focus has led to our company's massive growth and Inc. 5000 status. I dedicate this triumph to our team (Dots) and clients for their contribution and commitment to our growth and culture, says Anil Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder of Multidots.
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.
"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."
Multidots is an Inc. 5000 company and one of the top WordPress development companies in the world. We are also one of the preferred enterprise WordPress implementation partners (WordPress VIP Gold Partner) selected by Automattic – the company behind WordPress.com, WooCommerce, and Tumblr. As a globally distributed team, we're able to serve publishers in North America, Asia, and Europe.
We understand that you need a scalable CMS solution and ownership of your editorial workflows and content, so your publishing business can thrive — all we need is an opportunity to do what we do best. For over a decade, we've helped organizations maximize their web-based monetization initiatives by focusing on website performance and efficient workflows to reduce technical debt.
If your business is in publishing content at an enterprise scale, then join the others who trust Multidots with implementing their digital strategy and editorial workflow needs. Enterprise brands and global corporate groups like Ask Media, Tropicana (PepsiCo Venture), Association of American Publishers, and Storyful (Newscorp Venture) continue to partner with Multidots for complex and large-scale WordPress and multi-platform integrations.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
