Fresh Lawn shares Important Information on how to deal with frozen foliage.
HOUSTON, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Failing to prepare is preparing to fail. This holds true for what happens to shrubs, plants and trees during the occurrence of a freeze in the Houston area. Over the last few years Houston has experienced periods of freezing weather, each of which has left a path of destruction in its wake. During the frigid blast, some plants perished.
What if it looks like the plants are dead? Try to avoid touching them is the answer, which could be surprising. The extent of the damage and the depth to which the plant died cannot yet be determined. The wisest course of action is generally to wait as long as possible while putting up with the unsightly appearance of dead plants. The majority of the dead foliage can be removed, but local Houston lawn care service Fresh Lawn advises against cutting anything all the way to the ground just yet.
The good news is that even if the plants, trees or shrubs don't currently appear to have a chance of survival, they will probably be fine if they were safeguarded in some way such as covered or brought inside.
If no safeguards were taken and even if the leaves are brown, the branches could still be alive.
With winter still to come, it is too early to prune. The frozen vegetation might act as insulation for future winter weather activity. If the plant is unquestionably dead and rotting, go ahead and get rid of it. Cut it and place on the curb so that the clippings can be disposed of by the trash service or hire a lawn care company to cut and remove it.
Be sure to monitor the winter weather and protect plants anytime the temperatures fall below 32 degrees. The following guideline will help determine what the temperatures could do to the plants in your yard:
Light freeze — 29° to 32° Fahrenheit will kill tender plants.
Moderate freeze — 25° to 28° Fahrenheit is widely destructive to most vegetation.
Severe or hard freeze — 25° Fahrenheit and colder causes heavy damage to most plants.
To avoid costly removal and replanting it is best to error on the side of caution and protect the plants anytime the temperatures fall below 32 degrees. The work put in up front will save a lot of time and money in the future.
