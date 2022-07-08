Spinks has supported ACEC Texas for 25 years and serves on the ACEC Texas Public Policy Council.
HOUSTON, July 08, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woolpert Senior Vice President Melvin Spinks has been elected to a two-year term on the American Council of Engineering Companies of Texas Board of Directors. Spinks, who serves as the president of CivilTech, a Woolpert Company, has participated in ACEC Texas at the local, state and national levels for the last 25 years. For the last six years he has been an active member of the ACEC Texas Public Policy Council, which is recognized as the official voice for engineering firms in Texas.
ACEC represents thousands of engineering companies across the country and advocates for the engineering industry in Washington, D.C. ACEC's national, state and local chapters provide connections, education and resources to help engineering firms thrive, advancing business and economic growth. Spinks, who is a past president of the ACEC Houston chapter, said ACEC Texas works with legislators to ensure engineering contracts are professional and sound, provide a balanced approach to producing high-quality work, and successfully lobby for infrastructure funding for critical projects and initiatives across the state.
"Thanks to the efforts of ACEC Texas and others throughout the state, Texas has passed huge transportation bills to support the state highway fund and increase mobility, and it has passed two propositions creating $2 billion in rainy day funds," Spinks said. "Currently, ACEC Texas is heavily engaged in flooding and coastal resilience and is creating the first state infrastructure fund dedicated to flood-related issues. I would like to help further this effort by strengthening our investment in flood infrastructure and implementing a system that will protect our increasingly vulnerable coastal communities."
Spinks said flooding mitigation and coastal protection will require dedicated, long-term funding from the state.
"Our legislators have to approach Texas flooding issues like we approached clean water initiatives, prioritizing funding and developing statewide campaigns," Spinks said. "Texas is experiencing tremendous growth right now, and its coast is home to vital social, economic and environmental resources. Federal and state infrastructure funding is available and must be used to protect these communities now and into the future."
Spinks said he is honored to be a member of the ACEC Texas Board and to contribute to its great work.
"ACEC Texas provides opportunities to collaborate with colleagues and partners and to identify synergies for innovative research and development," Spinks said. "By promoting investments in transportation and water resources, we increase resilience and equity across the state. I am excited to start this new chapter with this outstanding group."
