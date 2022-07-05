4311 Michaels Cove, featured as a PLACE Portfolio home, offers modern convenience and a polished aesthetic on an oversized parcel in Austin's coveted Westlake area.
AUSTIN, Texas, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spinelli Residential Group, powered by PLACE and affiliated with Austin Portfolio Real Estate, has announced a luxurious real estate opportunity at 4311 Michaels Cove in Austin's desirable Westlake neighborhood. Featuring privacy, vibrant lawns, and native plants, the 8,615 sq. ft. abode provides a seamless blend of interior comfort and peaceful outdoor living.
"This home underwent a complete, down-to-the-studs transformation since it last sold – and the results are extraordinary," says Listing Agent and PLACE Partner Jeannette Spinelli. "For the discerning buyer looking for a sophisticated, secluded home still close to Austin's hotspots, 4311 Michaels Cove hits the mark."
Secluded on 2.79 acres of lush landscape, the residence underwent an extensive transformation in the last decade – namely, the previous single-story, 3,700 sq ft blueprint was demolished down to the studs as part of a complete interior and exterior overhaul. Mark Carlsonwith Cornerstone Architects along with the builder, Canyon Creek Homes, created the new home with pool and separate spa. Along with refined interiors, the revamped home is highlighted by a covered terrace overlooking the sprawling flat lawn and a gorgeous saltwater pool that provides an ideal space for outdoor entertaining.
Mesquite hardwood flooring, high ceilings, and plenty of natural light are found throughout the home. The living room and dining rooms flank either side of the entrance, and a spacious great room featuring exquisite vaulted ceilings, Douglas fir trusses, and a cozy brick fireplace acts as the centerpiece of the main level.
Overlooking the great room is the spacious kitchen with a breathtaking design highlighted by a large island, Sub-Zero/Wolf/Miele appliances, two dishwashers, a fridge/freezer drawer, breakfast area, pantry, and adjacent wine closet.
The Owner's suite is a gem, featuring two walk-in closets and a palatial bathroom, accompanied by a tranquil sitting area and built-in bookshelves.The second primary suite is just as pleasant, complete with a walk-in closet, double vanity, separate shower, and soaking tub.
Additional features of this mesmerizing property include, but are not limited to, the following:
-Game room and gym with sleek slate flooring
-Spacious screened-in porch equipped with a gas grill, built-in cabinets, and refrigerator
-Five car garage
-Four secondary sleeping spaces complete with ensuite baths and walk-in closets
As the founding agent and consultant of Spinelli Residential Group, Jeannette Spinelli and her team specialize in areas from downtown and central Austin, to Westlake Hills, Lake Travis and beyond. As a member of Elite 25 – the top 1% of agents in central Texas – Jeannette has access to hundreds of exceptional Austin homes, a top-tier marketing plan, and extensive experience in the luxury real estate space. So far in 2021, Spinelli Residential Group has sold $138 million of Austin real estate.
"We've had a remarkable year so far in 2022 with $91.6 millon in sales, despite a slightly slower market due to rising interest rates. The industry-leading tools we receive from our partnership with PLACE allow us to better serve our clients throughout all market conditions," said Spinelli.
4311 Michaels Cove is listed at $7.99M. For private showing requests, contact Listing Agent Jeannette Spinelli at (512) 784-8022 or jeannette@jeannettespinelli.com
To learn more about how Spinelli Residential Group can service your luxury real estate needs, visit the team online at spinelliresidentialhomes.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
