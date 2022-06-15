RaaWee K12 Solutions, an enterprise software company focused on the needs of K12 Education, announces the implementation of RaaWee K12 Attendance+ at Val Verde USD in Riverside County, CA.
PLANO, Texas, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Val Verde Unified School District serves a diverse population of about 20,000 K-12 students in the cities of Perris, Moreno Valley, and Riverside, CA. VVUSD, using a team of five Teachers On Special Assignment (TOSA), focuses on a prevention system to maximize student achievement by utilizing Student Attendance Review Team (SART) and Student Attendance Review Board (SARB) meetings. As a district, their SARB program has focused for the last 11 years on Chronic Absenteeism. They have been the proud recipients of California's Model SARB award four times, and have reached a district-wide attendance rate of 96.7%, notably without a district-wide transportation system.
Each year, they work as a team to reflect on their practices and adjust as needed to ensure student success. This past year included the district-wide implementation of RaaWee K12 Attendance+, which supports their team approach and provides best practice uniformity across all district campuses. "Our district is always looking for innovative ways to maintain and improve excellent attendance. Our partnership with RaaWee has allowed us to take our SARB program to the next level," says Madelyn Jackson, TOSA-VVUSD.
"The Val Verde USD team reflects the best of the best with student attendance improvement driving student success. RaaWee is honored to support them in their continued efforts," notes Saleem Qazi, CEO at RaaWee K12 Solutions.
For more information on Val Verde Unified School District's ongoing efforts to combat chronic absenteeism, the comprehensive RaaWee K12 Attendance Improvement Solutions, or to schedule a demonstration for your school district, please visit RaaWeeK12.com or contact us at 972-782-4287.
About RaaWee
RaaWee K12 Solutions has a core mission to ensure that every student with challenges in attending school is identified immediately and is provided access to the school resources quickly, resulting in successful student outcomes. RaaWee K12 Attendance+ is a one-of-a-kind comprehensive highly affordable collaboration platform to implement attendance improvement strategies. It includes five customizable modules to address the many aspects and stakeholders in the attendance improvement chain: Attendance Intelligence (AI); Collaboration and Interventions (C&I); Preventions; Mobile Apps; and Court Documentation Management. https://raaweek12.com/
Media Contact
Janie Wilson, RaaWee K12 Solutions, 7605095365, Janie.Wilson@RaaWeeK12.com
Madelyn Jackson, Val Verde Unified School District, 951-940-6100 x10501, mjackson@valverde.edu
SOURCE RaaWee K12 Solutions