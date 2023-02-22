Xite Realty, a premier healthcare real estate and business brokerage, is celebrating a milestone anniversary of 10 years in business. Founded by four commercial real estate brokers in 2013, Santee Hathaway, Tommy Newton, Michael Tatum and Patrick Valentz, Xite has grown to five offices throughout Texas and Florida while serving thousands of clients nationally across a diverse range of healthcare focused specialties including, dentistry, optometry, veterinary, dermatology, physician groups, free-standing emergency rooms, aesthetics and more.
RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xite Realty ("Xite"), a premier healthcare real estate and business brokerage, is celebrating a milestone anniversary this month of 10 years in business. Founded by four commercial real estate brokers in 2013, Santee Hathaway, Tommy Newton, Michael Tatum and Patrick Valentz, Xite has grown to five offices throughout Texas and Florida while serving thousands of clients nationally across a diverse range of healthcare focused specialties including, dentistry, optometry, veterinary, dermatology, physician groups, free-standing emergency rooms, aesthetics and more.
"Growing Xite over the past decade has been an incredible journey. We've provided a successful foundation for both our team members' careers and clients' practices to be built upon, and it's beyond rewarding to have the opportunity to celebrate this milestone with all of them." – Michael Tatum
Over the past decade, Xite has developed a wide range of services to assist practice owners in every stage of their career. These include, but are not limited to start ups, lease negotiation, real estate acquisition, staffing and the list and sell medical practices.
Additionally, one of the key areas in which Xite has excelled is helping clients with multi-location expansions. By carefully selecting and securing new properties, Xite has been able to assist specialized medical practices in maintaining the highest quality of care while also increasing patient accessibility to these important services.
The Xite team has a wealth of experience negotiating favorable leases and contracts for clients, whether looking to rent space for a small storefront or a large freestanding building. Xite takes the time to thoroughly understand clients' needs and work to secure terms that meet unique requirements. With clients nationwide, Xite has a track record of consistently delivering a unique scope of services across all market types.
"It has been a very rewarding experience. I love the opportunity to help our clients achieve their dreams of practice ownership and grow into successful entrepreneurs." – Patrick Valentz
Since 2013, the professionals at Xite have grown to be experts at helping businesses launch and expand. Whether looking to start a new business from scratch or in the process of buying real estate for an existing operation, Xite has the knowledge and resources to guide doctors or business owners through the process every step of the way.
"I can't believe it has been 10 years already. I am incredibly thankful for everybody that has been a part of this journey. We cannot do this without our amazing team, partners, and clients. The most exciting part is that we are just getting started." - Santee Hathaway
Xite has proven to be best in class in practice sales and understands selling a practice can be a complex and emotional process.
That's why today and for years to come, the goal of Xite remains the same – to be a value-add resource for clients during the entire life cycle of their business and ensure they get the best possible price for their practice. Assistance with lease negotiation, starting a business, or selling a practice, Xite is committed to its client's success.
"It has been an honor to work with my partners, staff, and clients over the last 10 years. It is a special moment to be able to help a doctor transition their practice, patients, and employees to the right doctor that will continue to provide first class care to their community. Looking forward to the next 10 years!" – Tommy Newton
To learn more about Xite, visit xiteco.com
Media Contact
Travis Shafer, Xite Realty, 1 214-306-4555, tshafer@xiterealty.com
SOURCE Xite Realty