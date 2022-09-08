Newline Interactive, the leading provider of quality interactive touch displays and collaboration solutions, announced today the release of its newest and most robust whiteboarding software platform, Newline Engage Cloud.
ALLEN, Texas, Sep. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newline Interactive, the leading provider of quality interactive touch displays and collaboration solutions, announced today the release of its newest and most robust whiteboarding software platform, Newline Engage Cloud.
Newline Engage Cloud is an online, interactive whiteboard that empowers teachers with the tools needed to conduct remote, hybrid and in-person instructional sessions. As cloud-based software, Newline Engage Cloud works on Newline interactive flat panel displays as well as is accessible on a variety of internet-connected devices such as tablets, Chromebooks, mobile phones, PCs, and more. With Newline Engage Cloud teachers can create, assign, and live teach on whiteboards to individual students, or have multiple users collaborate on a single board. Instructors can upload existing material or create new material using manipulatives and widgets built into Newline Engage Cloud software.
"We are thrilled to debut our newest software product, Newline Engage Cloud," said Ty Hall, Newline's Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "With its powerful tools Newline Engage Cloud addresses every imaginable need for teachers to enhance their teaching effectiveness and engage with their students."
Newline Engage Cloud has hundreds of digitized visual aids for STEM, reading, writing, languages, art, music and more, making educational resources truly accessible and inclusive for all. Configurable active widgets make learning fun, interactive, collaborative, and engaging, regardless of whether a learner is in a physical or virtual classroom. Newline Engage Cloud also provides classroom controls and teaching tools not available in other whiteboard applications including hundreds of subject-specific manipulatives and features like timers, polls, spinners, clocks, grids, handwriting recognition and more.
Additionally, Newline Engage Cloud seamlessly integrates with Google and Microsoft ecosystems, allowing users to connect to apps such as Google Classroom, Google Drive, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft OneNote and many more.
Newline Engage Cloud is available now at https://www.newline-engage.com/
About Newline Interactive
Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of interactive touch screens and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services.
