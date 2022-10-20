InterLinc Mortgage is pleased to announce the hiring of Brenda Hite as National Closing Manager and proud to be recognized on the Fast 100 list of the Houston Business Journal.
HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InterLinc Mortgage is gearing up for a bright Q4 and new year as a new executive joins the ranks to oversee the company's closing operations. Brenda Hite, an industry veteran of over 41 years has made her way to InterLinc and is looking forward to creating efficiencies and growing leaders within the closing department.
Hite joins InterLinc as an accomplished leader with years of experience in all areas of mortgage loan closing. Placing a strategic focus on customer service, leadership and communication, Hite has progressed to levels of executive leadership at some of the nation's largest mortgage lenders.
"InterLinc's vision and the forward-thinking mindset are reasons why I chose to join the company," said Hite. "Being in an industry that changes constantly, I'm looking forward to strategically aligning the closing department in order to grow and scale in the future"
While focusing on building efficiencies and scalability within the closing department, Hite's role with InterLinc will include oversight and direction of all closing and post-closing initiatives to uphold and strengthen InterLinc's reputation of an "on time and as agreed" closing experience.
When asked about the hiring of Hite, InterLinc's Chief Operations Officer, Kara Lamphere, said, "Brenda brings a tremendous amount of depth and experience as well coming highly recommended. We are absolutely thrilled to have her join our team and take this journey with us."
In addition to new leadership, new distinctions have found their way to the mortgage lender. Recognized by Houston Business Journal on their recent Fast 100 list for revenue growth from 2019-2021 marks InterLinc's second consecutive year of making the prestigious list. Other national awards for 2022 include the Inc. 5000 and Scotsman Guide Top Lenders.
As 2022 winds down, InterLinc looks forward to participating in multiple volunteer opportunities in partnership with the InterLinc Family Foundation, the company's 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Recently, the foundation partnered with Houston Welcomes Refugees and InterLinc corporate employees packed 40 welcome kits for refugee families who will soon be arriving in Houston. In addition, the foundation is looking forward to partnering with Theatre Under the Stars and other organizations to give back to those in need this holiday season.
Looking ahead to 2023, efforts are focused on building programs and efficiencies to help Originators optimize their pipeline and close loans more effectively. Potential Loan Originators or Branch Managers that are interested in a confidential conversation in joining InterLinc Mortgage can email marketing@lincloan.com.
InterLinc Mortgage Services, LLC is a Houston-based full-service mortgage banking firm with approvals from the three largest issuers of mortgage-backed securities: Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae. The Company affords clients access to enhanced mortgage product offerings, pricing competitiveness, loan efficiency, and servicing. InterLinc is licensed in 29 states throughout the Midwest and Southeast. More information is available online at https://interlincmortgage.com.
