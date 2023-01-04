Stirista To Help Fund 24/7 Specialized Care for Children with Complex Medical Needs in Emergency Housing
SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stirista, the leader in data-driven performance marketing solutions, today announced the company will be donating $10,000 to Respite Care of San Antonio (RCSA), a nonprofit organization offering community and residential programs for children with medical and special needs, including residential children's homes, community respite, and developmental child care programs. The donation will help fund RCSA's emergency shelter, as well as provide developmental care for over 100 families in their onsite care centers.
"Stirista strives to always support those who need it the most and I was so moved by Respite Care of San Antonio's mission to create a safe haven for children with disabilities," said Ajay Gupta, Stirista founder and CEO. "I have a personal connection to the cause as one of my first jobs was working with children with learning disabilities, so I'm thrilled to be supporting RCSA in their work of nurturing the growth of children often forgotten by the system."
As a large part of their work, Respite Care of San Antonio is the only licensed emergency residential care home for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities and complex medical conditions in Texas. Through a partnership with University Health Systems, nurses provide daily treatments, such as G-tube feeding, seizure care, and wound management. Having provided over 3,000 nights of specialized care since July 2021, RCSA's children's homes take in children up to 17 years old that have been displaced by CPS with the goal of providing a safe, happy and healthy environment with round-the-clock care until they can be placed with their forever home by the state.
"We are so thankful to Ajay and the Stirista team for thinking of our kids during this holiday season. This donation will allow us to continue to provide the highest quality care possible and make sure these children feel the love and support they deserve," said Mia Hernandez, Director of Development for Respite Care of San Antonio. "We pride ourselves in providing safe, comfortable environments that feel more like home than a hospital or institution and we appreciate Stirista's aid in this mission."
Stirista's donation is being doubled to $20,000 through a matching grant challenge by the Carl C. Anderson Sr. and Marie Jo Anderson foundation, which funds nonprofit organizations that provide services supporting low-income and vulnerable populations or individuals.
