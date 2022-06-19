Recent release "Goodnight Hollywood" from Page Publishing author John Stafford takes a deep dive into the demise of one of Hollywood's most legendary icons, Marilyn Monroe. Rather than speculate on wild theories and blame one singular entity, Stafford takes a more refined approach by discussing the various events surrounding her death and the interconnectedness of each person in her life.
"I am a seeker of the truth," writes Stafford. "This is exactly why I am writing this book. For far too long, the facts of the death of Marilyn Monroe have been swept under the rug of time. In the decades since her death, many false diversions have been swirling around about her death that led one's attention away from the truth of the matter. Too many false suspects and false motives have been made prominent either to profit from her death, disparage someone's character by raising suspicions, or to quite simply cover up the truth to protect the reality of what happened on the night and early morning hours of August 4 and 5, 1962.
"For far too long, Marilyn Monroe has been portrayed to be a shining star who shined too hot and succumbed to the pitfalls of fame in Hollywood. This summation is glib and not at all accurate.
"Far too much has been overexaggerated about her mental state of the days and hours leading up to her death. These exaggerations only seem to fuel the falsehoods and obscure obvious clues to the truth.
"I intend to peel back the rug and reveal the facts of Marilyn's death and to once and for all end the notion that she took her own life on purpose or by accident for that matter."
Published by Page Publishing, John Stafford's comprehensive research will take readers on a journey through the investigation and theories surrounding the death of Marilyn and reveal details not previously well known. Each possible theory on how and why she passed away are discussed at length within Stafford's writings, providing a balanced and unbiased approach to understanding the many players involved with the death of the beloved Hollywood star.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Goodnight Hollywood" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
