ST. LOUIS, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Locumpedia, the first free locum tenens digital platform and news source, today announces the publication of its exclusive report covering how the COVID-19 pandemic revolutionized the temporary physician staffing industry over the past two years.
The feature story highlights comments from five industry executives whose insights provide prescient perspectives on the locum tenens industry's path through pandemic pitfalls to record-breaking, post-pandemic profitability.
While other industry reports focus on 2021 revenue performance for the top 25 staffing agencies, Locumpedia looks in both directions – at the past few pandemic-driven years and forward toward how, in 2022, agencies are on track to deliver the industry's best revenue gains ever.
Here's a taste of what this unique report offers:
- "Our year-over-year revenue increase looks to be the largest in company history," Hayes Locums Co-Founder Ryan Scharer says. While his agency and others reduced staff in the pandemic's early days, he emphasizes that the hard decisions it forced have improved the firm's situation overall.
- Equally optimistic, Aya Healthcare Executive Vice President Sophia Morris notes, "We expect to see exponential growth in the locum tenens business this year." She views the pandemic as a catalyst for getting Aya to where it was headed already and prompting the growth of the company's subsidiary, Aya Locums.
- Citing the "huge rebound" Interim Physicians has seen in 2021 and 2022, CEO Tim Hand says he's "bullish for 2022. We're up 20% over 2021 at not-quite-the-midpoint of the year–way beyond Staffing Industry Analysts' projection of a 7% revenue increase."
- Floyd Lee Locums CEO Natasha Lee reports that, with three-year revenue growth of 721%, the firm has landed at #883 on Inc. magazine's annual ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies.
- LocumsMart online consultant Robin Vovk observes that, in the long run, "COVID-19 changed the entire industry by growing business exponentially for almost every company I am familiar with. You would have to try to fail" in the market it created. "Locum tenens is more widely accepted as a solution for staffing gaps – and it's also looked upon as more of a recruitment resource," she says.
Read the report here:
Locum Tenens in 2022: The Inside Story of How COVID-19 Changed the Industry and Where It's Headed Now
About Locumpedia
Locumpedia is a locum tenens industry platform that helps physicians, staffing firms and healthcare facilities make smart decisions with free news, resources, and tools.
Debuting in summer 2020, Locumpedia News is the only online locum tenens magazine covering topics of interest to healthcare staffing agencies, direct employers, and locum tenens providers. Introduced that fall, Locumpedia Directory offers the most complete source of information about staffing agencies supplying locum tenens coverage to healthcare facilities.
In summer 2021, Locumpedia Search was unveiled in beta as the first web search engine for locum tenens jobs posted on staffing agency websites. Locumpedia Board, the first free locum tenens job board not owned by a staffing agency, launched in February 2022.
