HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- symplr®, the leader in enterprise healthcare operations software has announced a partnership with Daxtra Technologies, a global multilingual job, and resume parsing solution. The partnership will accelerate the work of contingent talent management (CTM) agencies through the integration of Daxtra Search Nexus, Daxtra Capture, and symplr CTM. Together, the companies will help CTM agencies achieve their sourcing goals in servicing hospital and health system customers.
With the national hospital turnover rate at 25.9%, healthcare organizations are leaning heavily on CTM agencies to source new candidates. symplr and Daxtra provide innovative solutions for these agencies by facilitating more efficient workflows to make quicker placements. The joint enterprise architecture supports any size contingent staffing agency, from startups to enterprise companies, with limitless configurations.
symplr CTM's integration of Daxtra Search Nexus will boost recruitment sourcing tasks by enhancing search and match functions. The new capabilities enable CTM agencies to rapidly find the best talent for their healthcare customer organizations while reducing costs by automating manual processes. With Daxtra Capture, the workflow and CV analysis software, symplr CTM customers deduplicate and load candidate records in seconds.
"Our healthcare staffing agency customers are facing the challenges of pressurized operating margins, shrinking pools of candidates, and increased competition," said Brian Fugere, Chief Product Officer at symplr. "We see our partnership with Daxtra Technologies as an intuitive response to these challenges, and one in which we can facilitate and automate the processes agencies use to source talent."
Combining Daxtra Technologies with symplr CTM supports both companies' goal of providing the best-in-class healthcare recruitment solutions. Now, healthcare staffing agencies can connect these two powerful and complementary tools, expanding their ability to provide healthcare staffing services faster than ever before.
"Daxtra and symplr CTM have entered into a partnership strategy to connect those in the healthcare recruitment and staffing industry to our best-of-breed solutions," said Toby Conibear, Chief Commercial Officer at Daxtra Technologies. "Our partnership creates a competitive advantage and significant new business opportunities for both parties. We look forward to growing further opportunities with symplr CTM to fill the challenging and urgent needs of the healthcare industry."
To learn more about symplr contingent talent management tools, visit symplr.com/contingent-talent-management. To learn more about how symplr can simplify healthcare operational needs, visit symplr.com.
About symplr
symplr is the leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. For more than 30 years and with deployments in 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals, symplr has been committed to improving healthcare operations through its cloud-based solutions, driving better operations for better outcomes. Our provider data management, workforce management, and healthcare governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC) solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations, enabling caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks so they have more time to do what they do best: provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at http://www.symplr.com.
