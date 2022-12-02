The City of Brownsville, TX will attempt to administer up to 5,000 microchips with partners 24Pet®, a leading provider of lost pet recovery services in the United States and Canada. This event is part of Brownsville's goal to set a world record for the "Most Pledges Received for a Vaccination Campaign in 24 hours."
BROWNSVILLE, Texas and OAKVILLE, Ontario, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The City of Brownsville, TX ("Brownsville") will attempt to administer up to 5,000 microchips with partners 24Pet® ("24Pet"), a leading provider of lost pet recovery services in the United States and Canada. This event is part of Brownsville's goal to set a world record for the "Most Pledges Received for a Vaccination Campaign in 24 hours." The 24-hour event is the first of its kind and will help spread awareness of the importance of microchipping pets while bringing attention to pet health. Brownsville and 24Pet will be joined by their partners Petco Love, Best Friends Animal Society, Operation Kindness, and Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center. Together, they will administer up to 5,000 microchips and 2,500 vaccinations.
A pet microchip is a rice-sized, radio-frequency identification device connected to the pet and pet parents' most up-to-date information. 24Pet will donate 2,500 24Petwatch microchips to Brownsville and the community as part of the event. Each microchip will come with a free, standard membership to the 24Petwatch registry, improving the pet's chances of getting home quickly and safely in the event it goes missing.
"We know microchipping is the best way to get pets home if lost and found. Our goal is to help return those pets to their families and spend as little time in shelters as possible. This is an important event for Brownsville and 24Pet," said Nicole Bennett, CEO of Pethealth. "We are pleased to provide 24Petwatch microchips and help empower this community to provide the best care for their pets."
"Working at the shelter, our number one goal is to get pets reunited with their owners. We strongly recommend microchipping pets because it greatly increases the chances of helping lost pets get back home. Statistically, cats with microchips are 20 times more likely to be returned home than cats without and dogs with microchips were 2.5 times more likely to be returned home than those without one." Dr. Logan McAllister, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, for the Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center.
This is the first time that animal welfare organizations across The Rio Grande Valley have come together to create awareness and empower the community by hosting this kind of event. The community will be encouraged to begin pledging on December 9, 2022, at 7 pm. The in-person, drive-thru pet microchipping and vaccination clinic will begin December 10, 2022, from 7 am to 7 pm at the Brownsville Sports Park. Event registration can also be completed online at BTXGuinnessRecord.eventbrite.com.
---
About 24Pet®
24Pet® is the leading provider of shelter management software and is one of the largest distributors of RFID Microchips and Lost Pet Recovery services to the North American companion animal market. 24Pet is a division of Pethealth Inc., which is owned by Independence Pet Group, Inc., including all designs, words, and trademarks.
Media Contact
Sean Tellis, 24Pet, 1-289-681-0354, Sean.Tellis@Pethealthinc.com
SOURCE 24Pet