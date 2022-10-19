Xulon Press presents a self-paced devotional for spiritual growth.
ADKINS, Texas, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Darlene Harkins walks readers through a personal journey with the Lord in For His Glory: Devotional Notes of Love and Truth($22.49, paperback, 9781662859939; $33.49, hard cover, 9781662861956; $9.99, e-book, 9781662859946).
Unlike many devotionals that are broken down into daily readings, Harkins encourages readers to take this one at their own pace. With each study section, she wants readers to ask God how the reading is relevant to them, what He wants to say to them and what He wants them to do with what they are learning. Once those questions are answered, she asks readers to move on to the next section.
"This book contains a collection of personal devotionals and is the result of a genuine and true heart's cry to live a life for God's glory. I simply want to live a life by His Spirit and for His purpose, everything and all for Him and for His glory. How about you?" said Harkins.
Darlene Harkins is a pastor's wife and leader in her local church, a worship leader, piano player and teacher, small business owner and retired corporate leader of almost twenty years. She earned a B.S. and a Masters of Business Management from Wayland Baptist University and participated in continuing education at the Harvard School of Business.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. For His Glory is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
