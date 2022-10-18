Flourish Research adds Philadelphia-area Keystone Clinical, a leader in Alzheimer's Disease research, to its growing U.S. presence.
NEW YORK, Oct.18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flourish Research announces the acquisition of Keystone Clinical Studies, adding to the rapidly expanding Flourish enterprise. Keystone, which is in the greater Philadelphia area, is a leader in Alzheimer's Disease and other CNS research and the addition of the site expands Flourish's reach in these core areas of research.
Keystone was founded in 2003 by Dr. Cherian Verghese, who will continue to lead the organization. Dr. Verghese, a psychiatrist by training and a founding member of the CNS Summit, has spent more than 30 years focused on conducting clinical research and will assist with Flourish's future strategy in this therapeutic area. Dr. Verghese and the current management team will continue in their roles at Keystone.
Reinhold Schulz, CEO of Flourish Research, said, "We are excited to add Keystone to our expanding company, especially given Dr. Verghese's position as a thought leader in CNS research and the deep relationships Keystone has developed with sponsor customers. It has been greatly satisfying to watch the successful integration of our sites over the past few months, and I'm thrilled to continue growing Flourish into a national market leader within the clinical research site space.
Dr. Verghese, of Keystone Clinical, said, "We believe we can add significant value to Flourish by enhancing their CNS capabilities and collaborating with the existing sites. I am looking forward to working with Flourish's executive team to accelerate growth at Keystone and across Flourish Research."
About Flourish Research:
Flourish Research is a leading clinical trial organization, created to strategically acquire, integrate, and operate the best clinical trial sites in North America. Flourish started as some of the most recognized trial sites in the industry including Clinical Trials of Texas, Excel Medical Clinical Trials, Clinical Site Partners, Great Lakes Clinical Trials, and Keystone Clinical Studies.
Flourish sites conduct Phase I-IV studies across therapeutic areas where they have deep expertise, including Cardiology/Metabolic Disease/Renal, CNS, Pulmonology, and Vaccines.
Media Contact
Cindi Heckmann, Flourish Research, 1 210-854-1614, checkmann@flourishresearch.com
SOURCE Flourish Research