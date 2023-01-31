123Loadboard helps to speed up the booking of freight by introducing carrier identity verification on its freight matching platform.
HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 123Loadboard, a leading freight matching platform, confirmed today that carrier identity verification is available on their platform to help brokers move freight faster with trusted carriers. This move to add identity verification to available carrier data is the latest part of an ongoing effort to bring additional transparency to freight brokers.
Carriers using 123Loadboard's freight matching platform go through an updated carrier verification process to confirm their identity, after which a confirmed identity icon is displayed to freight brokers on the carriers' profile. Brokers and shippers can immediately identify whether the carrier to whom they wish to assign the load is verified and a legitimate business partner.
"Our focus has always been to provide decision-makers with better data and this latest initiative helps freight brokers move loads through instant booking while reducing fraud and minimizing their risk when assigning available freight, without the need to interact with third-party sites for carrier identity validation," says Loarn Metzen, Co-founder, 123Loadboard.
Freight brokers and shippers seeking capacity can match their loads and search 123Loadboard's Truck Locator for verified carriers that match their required hauling criteria and be assured that the identified individuals have not misrepresented themselves. 123Loadboard confirms that identity verification adds credibility to member profiles and will in turn improve the freight brokers' and shippers' reliability when dealing with current or future clients.
"123Loadboard's identity verification system saves time, effort, and energy by allowing customers to be sure of the other party's identity before running further checks on their reputation", Loarn continues.
Freight brokers interacting on 123Loadboard or integrated directly through API, whether by messaging, bidding, emailing, etc., will see the verification status of the carriers they communicate with. The convenience factor of the validation will provide the trustworthy, streamlined experience 123Loadboard users have come to expect.
"Our load board platform has always revolved around trust. Verifying the information our customers provide is a vast undertaking, but it fits our company's aspirations of ensuring all users are offered quality data so that they can feel confident that their transactions are credible and secure," says Rafi Hagopian, Head of Product, 123Loadboard.
In the near future, 123Loadboard users will be able to transfer their verification status across partner platforms to standardize and increase transparency beyond 123Loadboard and into the logistics ecosystem. This milestone will allow partner apps to prompt carriers to verify their 123Loadboard identity and transfer their data. The verification status would also be displayed on the partners' platform once completed.
123Loadboard confirms that carrier identity verification will add more credibility to its freight matching marketplace as the company focuses on improving user experience to maintain its position as the highest-rated load board app in the trucking industry. Providing enhanced functionality of this nature is key to enabling the freight brokers that post their available loads to make more informed decisions, ensuring that their clients' cargo is in good hands and will be delivered safely and on time.
About 123Loadboard
123Loadboard provides a freight-matching marketplace for carriers, owner-operators, brokers, and shippers to engage with pertinent, easy-to-use tools using the latest technologies to help professional truck drivers find loads and increase their loaded miles. Affordable web and mobile apps allow users to customize their subscriptions to meet their specific needs. The company is a trusted source for freight matching, credit, compliance issues, and mileage. Learn more at http://www.123Loadboard.com.
