Premier Soccer Services announces Monterrey Rayados' USA Project of a series of regional and national youth soccer tournaments
HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Soccer Services (PSS), the organizer of the Monterrey Rayados' Copa Rayados Internacional in The Woodlands/ Houston, TX, is proud to announce the club's new USA project to begin in 2023.
After 10 successful years of the Copa Rayados Internacional, an international youth soccer tournament that averages 300 teams, 50+ international teams, pro club academies, and a total attendance of 70,000 attendees, Monterrey Rayados and Premier Soccer Services will debut a series of tournaments across the country, with a multi-million dollar programming commitment.
Monterrey Rayados is one of the strongest professional soccer clubs in North America with a fanbase across the USA and Mexico. The club typically has the highest home attendance in Mexico's LigaMX. As PSS president Scott Spencer describes, "Monterrey Rayados has made a major commitment to engage and connect with their US fanbase via youth soccer and communities across the USA. Premier Soccer Services is excited to represent Monterrey in this project!"
"We´re excited to launch this expansion project to further strengthen our presence in the US. Starting 2023 we´ll generate a competition system in strategic locations with our Competition Partner in the US, Premier Soccer Services, that will help us create a network with Clubs and Academies, building a Talent ID platform and a pro-pathway for many players in the US. We´re also strengthening our Rayados Soccer Academies franchise system in the US aligned to our training methodology and Club´s values, adding to our player pool platform," explains Nicolas Martellotto, Monterrey Rayados' Academy Director.
In addition to the signature event, Copa Rayados Internacional, there will be additional Copa Rayados events in Chicago IL, Washington DC, Orlando FL, McAllen TX, and Los Angeles CA. Additional locations may be added. The 4 components of the programming will entail:
- Youth Soccer Engagement
- Branding nationally in the USA
- Platform for Talent Identification and player opportunities
- Networking/ partnership building
"These events are really important for what it represents at the moment and the potential it has for the upcoming years. We´re sure that now that these youth tournament are affiliated to Rayados we´ll create events that will offer all participants a great experience and an opportunity to showcase their talent against international competition on top-quality facilities," states Adrian Vargas, Monterrey Rayados Soccer Academies & Competition Manager.
About Premier Soccer Services: Premier Soccer Services (PSS) is a professional soccer management company organizing tournaments in Florida, Texas, Alabama, Virginia, Missouri, and Illinois. Since 2012, the estimated annual economic impact on communities from PSS events reached over $150 million. PSS specializes in professional management as well as marketing nationally and internationally. For more information see: http://www.premiersoccerservices.com, http://www.coparayados.com, and http://www.facebook.com/coparayados or contact Scott Spencer at scott@premiersoccerservices.com or 1-210-305-4821
About CF Monterrey Rayados: The professional soccer club from Mexico competes in the top division of Mexico, LigaMX, with one of the largest fanbases in both Mexico and the USA. With 5 North American CONCACAF championships, it has competed in the FIFA Club World Cup, and consistently is at the top of attendance figures playing in their 50,000 seat BBVA Bancomer Stadium. With one of the strongest social media presence in LigaMX, it has over 5,000,000 social media followers across all platforms. The club has the best youth academy in Mexico and also with over 200 affiliated youth soccer programs in Mexico and the USA. For more information see: http://www.rayados.com or contact Adrian Vargas at adrian.vargas@rayados.com
Media Contact
Scott Spencer, Premier Soccer Services, 1210-305-4821, scott@premiersoccerservices.com
SOURCE Premier Soccer Services