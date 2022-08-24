Goranson Bain Ausley Attorneys Named to 2023 Best Lawyers in America© for Family Law in Dallas, Plano, and Austin
DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goranson Bain Ausley is pleased to announce that 20 of our attorneys have been recognized by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© 2023, Woodward and White Press, for Family Law. In addition, six lawyers were recognized for Family Law Mediation, and six lawyers were recognized for Collaborative Law: Family Law.
These peer-to-peer accolades testify to GBA's reputation within the legal community for constructive, strategic, and intelligent representation of clients. They also signify the firm's commitment to providing an exceptional client experience, focused on client-first service.
Six GBA lawyers recognized for Family Law Mediation
In addition to being named Best Lawyers in America©, Kris Algert, Thomas Ausley, Kelly Ausley-Flores, Thomas Greenwald, Curtis Harrison, and Jeff Shore were also recognized for Family Law Mediation. Goranson Bain Ausley is a strong advocate for mediation as an effective form of alternate dispute resolution. A number of our lawyers are certified mediators and serve as neutral third parties in helping couples divorce equitably outside the courtroom.
Curtis Harrison receives Lawyer of the Year honors
Goranson Bain Ausley Partner Curtis Harrison also received the prestigious distinction of being recognized as Lawyer of the Year, Family Law Mediation in Dallas/Fort Worth. Lawyer of the Year is a singular designation, awarded to only one attorney in a practice area within each metro region.
Six GBA lawyers recognized for Collaborative Law: Family Law
The firm is a statewide leader in Collaborative Law, also known as Collaborative Divorce, as part of our emphasis on constructive resolution. Kris Algert, Kelly Ausley-Flores, Kyle Basinger, Kelly Caperton Fischer, Curtis Harrison, and Jeff Shore were recognized as 2023 Best Lawyers for Collaborative Law: Family Law. Collaborative Divorce enables parties to resolve family law matters, including divorce, in a private, respectful way without court intervention; while helping to preserve co-parenting relationships and minimize the disruptions of traditional divorce litigation.
Congratulations to all GBA 2023 Best Lawyers in America© for Family Law
The following is the complete list of Goranson Bain Ausley attorneys named in The Best Lawyers in America© for Family Law in Dallas, Plano, and Austin:
Austin, Texas
- Kristen Algert
- Thomas Ausley
- Kelly Ausley-Flores
- P. Lindley Bain
- Kelly Caperton Fischer
- Robert Frazer
- Eric Robertson
Dallas, Texas
Plano, Texas
- Angel Berbarie
- Hayley Collins Blair
- Jeff Domen
- Thomas Greenwald
- Curtis Harrison
- Jonathan James
- Kathryn Murphy
- Jeffrey Shore
- Clint Westhoff
Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers "the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice."
Goranson Bain Ausley is a leading divorce and family law firm in Texas, building on a long-standing record of trustworthy, successful advocacy for clients. For more than 40 years, Goranson Bain Ausley has fostered a constructive and strategic approach to help clients protect assets, control costs, minimize disruption, and achieve the most advantageous results.
