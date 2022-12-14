Ranked #6 Among San Antonio's Fastest Growing Private Companies, Stirista is Honored For the Second Consecutive Year
SAN ANTONIO , Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stirista, the leader in data-driven marketing solutions, has been selected to the San Antonio Business Journal's Fast Track Award List for the second consecutive year, signifying another high achieving year for the company. This prestigious ranking evaluates revenue percentage growth from 2019 to 2021 and identifies San Antonio's fastest-growing private companies. This year, Stirista broke into the top 10 with a #6 ranking, up from #15 last year, with 179% percentage growth.
"As proud members of the greater San Antonio community, it is an honor to be recognized for the second year in a row by the San Antonio Business Journal as a fast growing company among so many of our accomplished neighboring businesses," said Stirista founder and CEO Ajay Gupta. "These past three years have been crucial to Stirista's growth and we have our hardworking team to thank for leading the charge to provide trailblazing solutions in performance marketing."
Stirista's success over the last year has been largely attributed to the company's ongoing development of omnichannel marketing solutions, including a new multicultural product. Stirista has continued to expand its footprint in the CTV market, providing hyper-targeted solutions to reach niche audiences across American households.
About Stirista
Stirista is a data-driven performance marketer that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.
