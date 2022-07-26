BayMark Health Services added two residential facilities for substance use disorders to its continuum of care in Texas.
LEWISVILLE, Texas, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BayMark Health Services has announced the acquisition of San Antonio Recovery Center, a residential treatment company based in San Antonio, TX. For more than 10 years, San Antonio Recovery Center (SARC) has been providing a range of comprehensive programs to treat individuals with substance use disorders including detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs, as well as ongoing support through aftercare, alumni programs and transitional housing. SARC has two residential facilities, as well as an outpatient program and alumni center in San Antonio.
More than 4,000 Texans died of a drug related overdose in 2021, and many believe those numbers are under-reported.
BayMark, through its various treatment brands, owns and operates 10 facilities in Texas offering medication-assisted treatment and detoxification options for those with opioid use and other substance use disorders, including two opioid treatment programs in San Antonio and an outpatient detoxification unit in nearby Austin, TX. The addition of the SARC programs in San Antonio improves our ability to provide Texans living with a substance use disorder the treatment option that best meets their needs.
David K. White, Ph.D., CEO of BayMark Health Services noted, "No matter what BayMark-owned facility is initially contacted, the BayMark Health Services continuum of care offers options to meet that patient where they are at in their journey toward recovery. It has always been our number one priority to ensure that each patient has access to the right kind of treatment for them, when they need it, be it abstinence-based or with the use of supportive medications. With our growth comes an enhanced ability to fill that need for the patients, families and communities we serve."
San Antonio Recovery Center focuses on tailoring a treatment program to the unique circumstances of each patient's substance use disorder. That includes accurate diagnosis of other co-occurring disorders if appropriate. SARC's residential, PHP and IOP programs use effective strategies to guide patients as they develop reliable stress management strategies, create relationships with others in recovery, discover new interests and ways to spend free time, build self-confidence, work on relationships with family and loved ones, begin focusing on physical health and wellness, and most importantly to develop a thorough aftercare plan.
"We are so impressed by the clinical care provided by the SARC team. They are a welcome addition to the BayMark family as we improve our ability to offer comprehensive treatment options to our patients," shared Mike Saul, BayMark Health Services Executive Vice President, Operations.
