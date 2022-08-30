The Soba Recovery Method continues to reduce relapse rates and help clients achieve long-term recovery in the San Antonio and Arizona locations.
AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Soba Recovery family of treatment centers provide a full continuum of care from detoxification through outpatient and sober living. Clients and their loved ones praise the impact Soba Recovery had on their lives and their recovery.
Soba Recovery combines modern, holistic, and traditional therapies to provide individualized care to every Soba client. The recovery process in substance abuse treatment is not simple and uniquely affects many areas of an individual's life. As a result, comprehensive treatment plans help clients understand why they might be turning to drugs and what to do to overcome substance use in the long term. One client wrote:
"Soba helped me put together a life that I am proud of today. Their long-term approach to the underlying issues of why and how I drank and used was exactly what I needed."
Soba Recovery provides and recommends a long-term treatment program to recover from active substance abuse. Addiction treatment services are offered at Soba Texas and Soba Mesa. The programs were designed to ensure the best possible outcomes when seeking treatment for drug & alcohol abuse.
"I want to start off by saying SOBA saved my life. I was an avid drug user from ages 14 to 24, it was all I knew. But through 7 months of recovery thru SOBA (detox, PHP, and sober living with lOP), and with the help of a loving staff plus my 12-step program, have completely turned my life around and completely changed my perspective on life, love, and family," wrote another client in a powerful testimonial.
The Soba Recovery addiction programs are the only affordable programs to offer such a high quality of care with so many therapies from renowned therapists. Soba prides itself on expert & caring staff that offers compassionate treatment for all Soba clients. Find your freedom at a Soba Recovery location.
About Soba Recovery: Located in San Antonio, Soba Texas prides itself on providing expert and caring staff who offer compassionate and individualized treatment for all Soba clients. Soba Recovery can provide treatment that works for your personal needs by combining traditional and modern therapies. With an additional location in Mesa, Arizona, Soba Recovery treats the underlying psychological disorders and the symptoms of addiction - living by the creed that "one size DOES NOT fit all." The journey to sobriety starts with a tiny step - asking for help. Get the help you need now. Soba Recovery treatment centers work with most major insurance carriers that provide out-of-network benefits.
