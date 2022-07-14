Leon Reznick joins information technology company Alitek Solutions as the SAP Practice Director. In his new role, Reznick will strengthen Alitek's existing partnership with SAP, expand SAP service offerings to clients and introduce Alitek's services to new markets.
HOUSTON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leon Reznick joins information technology company Alitek Solutions as the SAP Practice Director. In his new role, Reznick will strengthen Alitek's existing partnership with SAP, expand SAP service offerings to clients and introduce Alitek's services to new markets.
Reznick has more than 20 years of experience in SAP business technology platform implementations and management. His expertise includes application integration, extension suites, data analytics, data warehousing and data management. Prior to this position, Reznick provided design, architecture and management of SAP as a Managing Director for New York-based business consultancy firm Nlkinzer LLC.
Reznick's responsibilities with Alitek include major account management, SAP solution architecture and vendor partnership expansion. He will also help with internal staff development.
"Leon is a great addition to the Alitek team," said Mike Brookover, partner and CEO at Alitek. "SAP is a key information platform in the digital economy, and Leon's experience in designing and delivering SAP solutions will provide increased value to our clients."
In addition to his several SAP certifications, Reznick received a master's degree in computational and applied mathematics, as well as a PhD in applied physics from the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas.
About Alitek
Alitek Solutions is an information management consulting company that specializes in digital transformations. This firm helps businesses reimagine the way their people collaborate, oversee business operations and manage the customer experience through leading technologies. Alitek provides and implements forward-looking solutions to enable businesses of all sizes to work more efficiently, reduce risk and increase value. After having delivered over 250 solutions to Fortune 1000 clients, Alitek has helped companies realize their business goals by improving processes, culture and client interaction. Alitek is based in Houston, TX with remote employees in cities across the country.
