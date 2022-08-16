Recent Milestones Demonstrate Accelerating Demand and Expanded Capabilities for Legal Services Provider
DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Level Legal – the leading provider of concierge legal services supporting law firms, in-house legal departments, and government agencies – today announced a 191% increase in year-over-year revenues through the first half of 2022, as well as new hires on its executive team, Sales, and Client Services.
Level Legal has experienced substantially increased demand for its consulting, eDiscovery, and managed review services. The company works with leading U.S. and international corporations, assisting attorneys and legal departments in their efforts to manage increasingly complex privacy, data governance, compliance, regulatory, and antitrust issues.
Meet the new executive team members supporting Level Legal's expanding market opportunities:
- Tamara Buie joined the company as chief people officer. She has more than 25 years of experience in the human resources field, including three-plus years as vice president of human resources at Consilio LLC.
- Brad Cope came onboard as vice president of marketing, leveraging more than 20 years of marketing, communications, and journalism expertise across a variety of industries. Most recently he served as vice president of marketing for the healthcare IT firm Verisys Corporation.
- John Vajanyi became Level Legal's chief information officer. Following active duty in the U.S. military, he created IT solutions at USA Groups and L3Harris Technologies. He holds a patent for technology that enables the remote integration of cellphone networks.
"We've delivered on our aggressive expansion goals for 2022, ranging from revenue growth to recruitment to infrastructure investment," said Level Legal CEO Joey Seeber. "With our new executives, and the expansion of our Sales and Client Services teams, we are in a great position to continue delivering bespoke, optimized service – our key differentiator as an alternative legal service provider."
Level Legal's customers span a wide range of industries in the U.S. and internationally, with a particular focus on mergers and acquisitions, regulatory and antitrust matters, investigations, and high-stakes litigation. Much of the company's growth in 2022 came from referrals due to outstanding customer service.
About Level Legal
Level Legal makes legal human. The Dallas-based consulting, eDiscovery, and managed services company delights law firms, corporations, and government agencies through industry-best customer service that excels in dependability. This concierge approach to outsourced legal services delivers peace of mind, making Level Legal "yours to count on." For more information, go to levellegal.com.
