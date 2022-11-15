For the past 3 years an Austin company, Domain-U, has been quietly developing the next generation of training platforms for the Hybrid Workforce. "When we started, we didn't know Covid was coming and nobody called it the 'hybrid workforce' back then," says John Hartigan, CEO of Domain-U. "We just knew there had to be a better way to train a decentralized workforce and that is what we set out to do and are now doing."
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the past 3 years an Austin company, Domain-U, has been quietly developing the next generation of training platforms for the Hybrid Workforce. "When we started, we didn't know Covid was coming and nobody called it the 'hybrid workforce' back then," says John Hartigan, CEO of Domain-U. "We just knew there had to be a better way to train a decentralized workforce and that is what we set out to do and are now doing."
The unprecedented shift, in attitudes, behaviors, and expectations of workers in this next phase of living with Covid has literally forced companies to demand new solutions. For the first time in history virtual training is no longer in the back seat, it is driving the bus. The problem for companies is, most of the products on the market were built as back seats. "Domain-U is built to drive," Hartigan states passionately.
Confluent Medical Technologies agrees, recently signing a multi-year enterprise contract to re-invigorate their training process for its rapidly growing global workforce. "Domain-U's on-demand, interactive video platform, allows us the flexibility to create short impactful trainings for a mobile device on the manufacturing floor as a refresher, and larger format multi-screen intensives at the office, in a conference room, or at home," says Richard Brown, SVP of Quality and Regulatory at Confluent Medical Technologies.
Jon Cholak, Managing Director, Adit Ventures had this to say, "The evolution of the workforce from an on-premises to a hybrid model requires an evolution of the training tools necessary to equip employees with the appropriate skills and certifications. Legacy training methods such as static presentations and limited interaction videos have inadequate efficacy; next-generation training tools need to be thorough, efficient and empower employees. Domain-U's platform achieves those aims and we're excited for their continued growth."
Organizations in medical device, building materials, trade schools, and soon heavy equipment utilize the platform to train on everything from general onboarding topics, to manufacturing quality, compliance, software systems, and even product and services trainings that focus on understanding and tapping the emotional motivation and connection of the product with the buyer.
Another step into the future is something being called "digital verifiable credentials" or portable digital work documents that workers keep in the digital wallets on their phones which can be quickly verified via blockchain. Domain-U is the first training platform to issue these credentials via the Velocity blockchain ecosystem which is also being used by the largest names in HR tech, such as SAP, Oracle, Infor, Jobvite and many more.
"The Hybrid Future of Work is bright, and we are excited to be on the forefront of it," says Hartigan. "Join us on the bright side!"
For more information, please visit: http://www.domain-u.com
About Domain-U
Domain-U provides a complete on-demand virtual training solution with interactive, "hands on", training environment and expert video content that works seamlessly with any application or interface facilitating "active learning". Active learning speeds time to productivity by 50%. Domain-U is purpose built for organizational training, accelerating speed to productivity, and reducing turnover.
About CEO John Hartigan
John T Hartigan recently won the Education 2.0 award for outstanding leadership (technology). John has founded and led multiple startups and early growth projects to successful exits by identifying market value gaps, matching innovative technology solutions. Early in the ATM technology curve he started Hartigan ATM and built a network of ATMs across CA and Arizona later selling to Marathon ATM/ Cord Financial. He then launched Mobile Cloth®, a CPG brand leveraging the touch screen device growth explosion, distributing to over 30 countries, and later selling to The Clouser Group. Over the past seven years, he has focused on learning technologies and practical business applications of blockchain. As CEO of Intiva Health he launched "Ready Doc" the first decentralized (blockchain) application for healthcare provider continuing education and credentialing. John has served in C-level roles in private and public companies and is frequently invited to speak around the world to share and discuss the practical impact of information technologies. John sits on the board of the Round Rock Area Serving Center, a community-based food pantry and financial assistance organization serving over 60,000 individuals every year. He received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from California Polytechnic University, Pomona and currently resides in the greater Austin area, Texas.
Media Contact
Cindy Birne, Cindy Birne Public Relations, LLC, 214-405-8047, cindy.birne@cindybirnepr.com
SOURCE Domain-U