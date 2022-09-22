The Fall 2022 Report from G2 acknowledged vFairs' dominance as an event technology solution in the virtual event platform, event marketing software, event registrations and ticketing, and other related categories.
CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning virtual, hybrid and in-person events platform, vFairs, has just made an official statement about being recognized as the leader, high performer, and the best-in-class by G2, a leading software review site and marketplace. The G2 Fall 2022 report awards 41 badges to vFairs across multiple markets and categories.
Accolades vFairs has received this quarter include:
- Leader in small business, mid-market, and enterprise for event registration and ticketing software category.
- Leader in Europe for event registration and ticketing software category.
- Leader in the mobile events app category.
- Leader in event networking and matchmaking category.
- High performer in mid-market, enterprise, and overall leader in the event marketing category.
- Leader in small business, mid-market, and enterprise for virtual event platform category.
"We are honored to once again be acknowledged in the G2 Fall 2022 report as a Leader and Best Performer across categories and companies globally," says Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs. "We are committed to improving our product so businesses worldwide can organize great events."
vFairs constantly brings forward multiple new features to enhance virtual, in-person, and hybrid event management for businesses. vFairs is also ranked as the market leader for virtual events on Capterra and listed on the Latka Top 100 List for SaaS companies worldwide.
About vFairs
vFairs is a virtual, hybrid, and in-person events platform that assists businesses of all sizes, industries, and regions host unique online events that result in substantial business outcomes. The platform includes many cutting-edge capabilities that enable companies to host virtual events in the same way that they do physical ones. The virtual platform and mobile app have many features and customizable options. vFairs also provides excellent customer service.
