DALLAS, September 08, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The 2022 FORTUNE Best Workplaces in Aging Services list has been released for the fifth year in a row. More than 243,000 senior care employees were surveyed by award-winning Activated Insights data platform across 4,220 locations to highlight the top 65 Aging Services organizations in the U.S. to work for.
"We're thrilled to see Aging Services providers being highlighted as Fortune's Best Workplaces in 2022 based on the results of their annual Great Place to Work survey" said CEO & Founder of Activated Insights Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, "Moving forward from the pandemic has been an intense process for our industry, and you can see how aging services providers focused on the well-being of their employees and teams to get to this place"
The list is broken into three categories, and here are the winners for 2022:
- Brightview Senior Living: Senior Housing (Large), highlighting companies with more than 1000 employees and recognizing 25 companies
- Legacy Healthcare: Senior Housing (Small & Medium), highlighting companies with 999 employees or less, and recognizing 25 companies
- White Glove Community Care: At Home Care, highlighting home based care providers of all sizes and recognizing 15 companies
The full lists can be viewed here: https://fortune.com/best-workplaces-aging-services-senior-housing-care/2022/
https://fortune.com/best-small-workplaces-aging-services-senior-housing-care/2022/
https://fortune.com/best-workplaces-aging-services-at-home-care/2022/
A remarkable 88% of employees within the Best Workplaces in Aging services winners say that "their work has special meaning" and "they feel they make a difference". The average Trust Index score among the 65 top ranking companies is up one full point from the 2021 winner benchmark making the senior care industry more competitive.
"We are thrilled to be considered as one of the Best Workplaces in Aging Services! Anyone working in Healthcare over the past 2 years knows how hard the work really is, and we truly believe our employees and the culture we create to support our staff is our number one priority. We have worked hard to honor, recognize and acknowledge every employee individually, and we believe the Great Place to Work survey has highlighted how our employees feel we are doing. We appreciate the recognition and more importantly the feedback we have received through this process." -Parker Wells, VP of Care To Stay Home
Great Place to Work badges have been proven to increase job applicants for aging service providers by 19.7%. Surveys are now open for eligibility for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging Services. Sign up here to start: https://activatedinsights.com/great-place-to-work-certification/ and learn more at the upcoming Great Place to Work virtual forum on September 28, 2022, 2pm CT: https://activatedinsights.com/webinar-great-place-to-work-why-you-should-certify/
About Activated Insights & Great Place to Work
Activated Insights is an award-winning platform that helps senior care providers collect feedback from their employees and residents to improve and get recognition for their good work. Our customers say that working with us gives them a more engaged workforce and better resident experiences. https://activatedinsights.com/
Great Place To Work® (GPTW) Institute is a global people analytics and consulting firm. GPTW produces Fortune Magazine's annual 100 Best Companies to Work For, as well as 20+ other "100 Best" Workplace rankings in the U.S. and in 60 other countries.
Powered by more than 30 years of research, Great Place To Work's methodology enables companies to build a high-trust, high-performance culture. Once you get GPTW certified, which includes surveying all employees using the 60-question proprietary Trust Index™, Fortune Magazine puts you in a pool of eligibility for recognition on lists where you could be in the company of Four Seasons, Delta Airlines, Marriott, etc.
