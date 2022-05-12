A2Z Events by Personify delivers new tools and features to lead the event platform market in engagement and experience.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Personify, Inc. ("Personify"), the leader in technology solutions for associations, nonprofits and event organizers, is proud to launch product and feature upgrades in the A2Z Events software, modernizing tradeshow and event experiences. The release features an enhanced exhibitor and attendee experience and introduces all-new Matchmaking functionality powered by proprietary machine learning in the A2Z Events software.
A2Z Events equips show organizers with the tools to save time, provide more meaningful engagement and modernize their event experiences for exhibitors and attendees. The new exhibitor hub is designed to create a more interactive experience by enhancing analytics and visuals, improving task tracking, increasing exhibitor brand and product awareness among attendees, and adding time-saving tools for automation.
Through the addition of the new matchmaking feature, exhibitors and attendees can save time and connect more efficiently and easily through machine-learned meeting recommendations and easy-to-use scheduling tools. Matchmaking will connect exhibitors with more engaged and relevant attendees who provide the best value and opportunity to show ROI and meet KPI goals. Matchmaking provides better meetings in less time.
"If you're looking for an event platform that is modern, user-friendly, and packed with features, look no further than the new exhibitor hub from A2Z Events by Personify," explains Jonathan Damrich, VP, Product Research & Development. "We've made it our mission to provide exhibitors and attendees with the tools they need to succeed, and our event matchmaking software is the perfect example of that."
The new exhibitor hub launches for all shows and events deployed on or after Thursday, May 12, 2022.
To learn more about Matchmaking and the new exhibitor hub in A2Z Events, visit https://personifycorp.com/products/a2z-events/
