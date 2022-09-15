Breast Cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in women, yet only about 30% of American women are informed of their options for breast reconstruction after mastectomy or lumpectomy. BRA Day is a campaign designed to promote education, awareness, and access to breast reconstruction.
SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Breast Cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in women, yet only about 30% of American women are informed of their options for breast reconstruction after mastectomy or lumpectomy. BRA Day is a campaign designed to promote education, awareness, and access to breast reconstruction.
PRMA Plastic Surgery – Center for Advanced Breast Reconstruction is honored to host Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) Day 2022. BRA Day is a campaign sponsored by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (APSP) and The Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) to educate women on their breast reconstruction options so they can make the best decision for them following a diagnosis with breast cancer.
The event will be on Wednesday, October 19th from 6-8 pm at The Event Center at Plaza Lecea in San Antonio, Texas. The evening will include a presentation on breast reconstruction options by our board-certified PRMA plastic surgeons. Guests can enjoy door prizes, live entertainment, a photo booth, refreshments, and the highlight of the event—a Show and Tell lounge where volunteers show attendees the real-life results of their breast reconstruction.
As one of the largest breast cancer reconstruction practices in the U.S. the surgeons and staff have seen firsthand how reconstructive surgery after mastectomy changes lives. They believe all women with breast cancer should be well informed concerning all aspects of their treatment options, including reconstruction.
"I feel honored that I can play a small role in their breast cancer journey," shared Dr. Ramon Garza III. "I've seen women transform from broken spirits back to happy individuals."
PRMA has performed over 10,500 flap breast reconstruction procedures to date, making PRMA one of the leading breast reconstruction centers in the World. PRMA specializes in advanced breast reconstruction techniques that use the patient's own tissue to provide the most natural results. These techniques include the DIEP flap, SIEA flap, GAP flap, thigh flaps, fat grafting, direct-to-implant, nipple-sparing mastectomy, lymphedema surgery, and TruSense℠. Combined, our surgeons have over 100 years of advanced breast reconstruction and microsurgery experience. All of our surgeons are board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and have completed extensive microsurgery training.
