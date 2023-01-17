Schwabrow brings a wealth of experience partnering with insurance carriers to better protect the insured, improve growth, and boost profitability with emerging technologies
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloverleaf Analytics, the leading provider of Insurance Intelligence solutions, today announced that Michael Schwabrow has joined the company as EVP of Sales and Marketing. Reporting to Cloverleaf President Robert Clark, Schwabrow will be responsible for Cloverleaf's go-to-market strategy and for cultivating relationships with insurers to maximize the value of Cloverleaf's Insurance Intelligence platform which includes Business Intelligence (BI), Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), and other technologies.
Schwabrow has a long track record of collaborating with carriers and MGAs to attain meaningful digital transformation with immediate and long-term business results. With Cloverleaf, he will help carriers and MGAs to understand and unleash the real-world value of Insurance Intelligence across core business operations.
"The insurance industry is like a big family, and our community is at a critical juncture for how to make smarter and more efficient decisions to reduce risk, improve product offerings, and strengthen the overall health of carrier books of business," said Schwabrow. "In 2023, the cost of inactivity with AI and other emerging technologies will be more disruptive to business growth than in prior years. Cloverleaf is the only vendor that is already delivering results through Insurance Intelligence with a clear path for how insurance companies can scale growth."
Before Cloverleaf, Schwabrow partnered with dozens of carriers and MGAs across the country for a market-leading geospatial analytics data provider. He consistently developed quality executive-level customer relationships to help insurers realize unexpected value from technology purchases within weeks. This background seamlessly fits with Cloverleaf's reputation of empowering insurers to improve growth, profitability, and reduce risk by making the right decisions in real-time—not in months—to increase growth and customer retention.
"Michael's passion for technology and the success of the insurance industry make this a very exciting addition to our executive leadership team," said Robert Clark, President and CEO of Cloverleaf Analytics. "With Michael on board more insurers will be able to make the transition from legacy systems and confusion about how to strategically derive ROI from their data and emerging technologies to solve key business problems while better protecting the insured."
Cloverleaf truly understands insurance operations, providing the most powerful Insurance Intelligence platform in the industry. Cloverleaf empowers carriers to integrate data from disparate internal systems and third-party data sources to make better decisions through more structured, consumable, and actionable information. Cloverleaf's Insurance Intelligence platform is focused on business problems instead of one technology which means insurers have more customized options to solve complex business problems through the right combination of traditional insurance and emerging technologies.
Click here to sign up for a demo of the Cloverleaf Insurance Intelligence platform.
# # #
About Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf)
Cloverleaf Analytics is the leader in insurance intelligence solutions, having evolved from Business Intelligence (BI) into providing advanced tools using ML and other emerging technologies to empower carriers to achieve unparalleled growth. Cloverleaf enables carriers in diverse lines of business to create modern products that help insurers remain competitive against new market entrants while redefining what consumers and businesses understand as the meaning of insurance value. For more information, please visit http://www.cloverleafanalytics.com.
Media Contact:
Michael Schwabrow
Cloverleaf Analytics
Phone: 512-361-7173 ext. 2121
mschwabrow@cloverleafanalytics.com
Media Contact
Michael Schwabrow, Cloverleaf Analytics, 1 512-361-7173 Ext: 2121, mschwabrow@cloverleafanalytics.com
SOURCE Cloverleaf Analytics