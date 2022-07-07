Zonez http://www.zonez.com, a division of Allied Modular http://www.alliedmodular.com has launched a new, innovative wall system. Zonez Walls are custom-designed and engineered to create precisely what customers need including meeting spaces, privacy rooms or individual offices. Featuring multiple wall heights and a fully modular ceiling solution, this new wall system is unique in both its capabilities and affordability
AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Zonez Walls enable commercial office tenants to connect to existing walls, build shared walls and integrate as much or as little with the built environment as they choose. This new launch gives customers an efficient and effective way to build acoustically-private spaces in a variety of sizes that are connected to each other," says Sande Golgart, Zonez President.
Golgart continued, "Now that customers can configure their own rooms using the same sound dampening technology as our privacy suites, they can save significant capital, space and time by sharing walls and eliminating the waste associated with conventional construction."
Manufactured in a dedicated facility in Austin, TX using the same technology Zonez employs in their state-of-the-art privacy suites, Zonez has a team of professionals ready to help customers design and install their new spaces today.
