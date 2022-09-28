The urgent care health provider added a location in Heath, just south of Rockwall. It treats boo-boos to broken bones, sniffles to stitches. Beyond those services, the organization provides occupational medicine, COVID-19 testing and school physicals at its Heath clinic, which is now treating patients.
DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CommunityMed Family Urgent Care, a locally owned and operated healthcare provider, has opened doors to another clinic in the DFW Metroplex, this time in Heath. With the new location, CommunityMed has 14 clinics serving North Texas residents.
"This clinic has been months in the making, and we're excited it's open," said Birken Olson, the CEO of CommunityMed. "Heath is our first clinic directly east of Dallas proper. We've been searching for a way to serve the Rockwall area, and the location we found is conveniently located for those residents, being near Rockwall-Heath High School."
The practice is now accepting patients for urgent care, COVID-19 testing and occupational medicine services. CommunityMed is the perfect place for injuries or illnesses that need to be addressed quickly but are not serious enough to require emergency room care or hospitalization. Staff daily treat ailments and sicknesses like pink eye, flu, strep throat, cuts, broken bones, sprains and rashes, among other things.
The healthcare provider is a highly trusted resource in the occupational medicine space after establishing its program early 2019. CommunityMed's new clinic offers services such as workplace injury care, physicals, customized pre-employment exams, vaccinations, DOT physicals, drug screens and breath alcohol testing.
With population growth in Heath, local businesses have expressed enthusiasm about having a convenient location in town their employees can stop by for treatment or testing.
CommunityMed has proven itself able to successfully integrate new technology and display agility from the start of the pandemic. It was one of the first DFW healthcare providers to offer seamless virtual waiting rooms and rapid PCR tests. The organization provides safe care and accurate testing information, so anybody can request a rapid PCR COVID-19 test and receive written documentation of their lab results for work, school or travel. The clinics also provide COVID-19 blood-antibody tests.
The clinics accept most major insurance providers, including Medicare and Tricare, as well as cash payments. Patients should always call their insurance provider to verify benefits.
The new clinic's phone number is (469) 935-8040 and its address is 529 Laurence Dr., Heath, TX 75032. It is on Laurence Drive in a new building in front of the Tom Thumb shopping center. To learn more about the clinic or to register for a visit, go to https://communitymedcare.com/heath-urgent-care/
About CommunityMed
CommunityMed Urgent Care, based in Dallas, operates walk-in medical clinics throughout North Texas in smaller towns in the North Texas region. With clinics in Arlington, Cross Roads, Haslet, Heath, Lantana, Mansfield, McKinney, Melissa, Princeton, Prosper, Southlake and Wichita Falls, CommunityMed offers first-class service, top quality care and a hometown spirit. The company has also been named to the Dallas 100 list of fastest-growing private companies by the SMU Cox Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship for four years running. Visit the company website at CommunityMedCare.com.
Media Contact
